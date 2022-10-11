Read full article on original website
Trump endorses Republican Rep. Zeldin in New York governor 'toss up' race against Democrat Hochul
Former President Donald Trump gave his "complete and total" endorsement to Rep. Lee Zeldin in the high stakes gubernatorial race against Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Zeldin outlines first actions he'll take as NY gov if he beats Hochul
Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for governor of New York, outlined actions he wants to take immediately upon taking office if he defeats.Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Pa. election official says possible result delays are feature, not bug
Pennsylvania’s top voting official warned that next month’s election results might take several days to finalize. However, she wants to reassure voters that the delay is part of the process and not a sign of problems.
