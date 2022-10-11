ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Brecksville residents to vote Nov. 8 on converting former school to residential land

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Experts disagree over cause of leaky Brook Park Rec Center roof

BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Recreation Center roof has leaked for many years, but the root cause of the problem, and who is responsible for fixing it, is unclear. At Brook Park City Council’s recent caucus, Brewer-Garrett Company representatives asserted their business partner, West Roofing Systems, Inc., is not at fault. Consultant Bud Griffith of Construction Resources, Inc., however, reported in May through a comprehensive study his company conducted that prior roof installations were completed out of code compliance.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brecksville, OH
Government
City
Highland, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Lyndhurst, OH
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Westlake, OH
Cleveland.com

Embassy of Lyndhurst nursing facility continues to make improvements at former Greens site, including adding a dialysis center

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Just about a year ago, new ownership began operating what had been the Greens Nursing Facility in Lyndhurst and on Wednesday (Oct. 12), that new ownership, Beachwood-based Embassy Healthcare, took another step toward upgrading the facility, 1575 Brainard Road, by showing to city leaders its new dialysis unit, which will officially open Oct. 19 to serve its residents.
LYNDHURST, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Elementary School#Cemeteries#Residential Construction#Playgrounds#Wetlands
Cleveland.com

Police investigate vehicle thefts: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. A an called the police department at 12:27 p.m. on Oct. 2 to report his vehicle was missing from a parking lot at Detroit Avenue near Mathews Avenue. The police department checked with the towing company for the lot, and they did not tow it, according to a police event report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

Vandals strike again at Holy Cross Cemetery in Brook Park

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Several mausoleums, two statues and altars were vandalized at Holy Cross Cemetery, 14609 Brookpark. The damage was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22. Someone, using orange, black and green paint, sprayed the letters “T” and “M” and the words, “Yellow tape around his body,” “double home,” “HA HA” and “lie to me” on the statues and altars.
BROOK PARK, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy