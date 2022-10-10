Read full article on original website
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
climaterwc.com
Oktoberfest takes over Redwood City
The sounds of German music and clinking glasses rang out during an extraordinarily long weekend as the start of fall embraced Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. From September 22 through 25 (Thursday through Sunday, if anyone’s post-celebration memory recalls), the popular plaza was converted into a huge beer garden where merriment chased away any notions of future hangovers.
sonomasun.com
Evening tours of the Vallejo Home
On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
NBC Bay Area
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
marinmagazine.com
What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More
Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
sfstandard.com
Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend
Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
San Francisco Weekly
Check out these Bay Area restaurants for Indigenous People’s Day
For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People’s Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Indigenous chefs.
NBC Bay Area
Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose
What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch
A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley
This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
Eater
8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them
We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
KTVU FOX 2
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools
Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million
The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames
A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Almost 3/4 of litter on Peninsula beaches was from one thing
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County’s public health department announced the top items collected during coastal cleanup. The stats show that by far, there’s one culprit for the most litter on the Peninsula’s beaches: cigarettes. In fact, 71% of all the “items collected” were cigarette butts. Rounding out the top 10 were: […]
