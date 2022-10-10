ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

climaterwc.com

Oktoberfest takes over Redwood City

The sounds of German music and clinking glasses rang out during an extraordinarily long weekend as the start of fall embraced Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. From September 22 through 25 (Thursday through Sunday, if anyone’s post-celebration memory recalls), the popular plaza was converted into a huge beer garden where merriment chased away any notions of future hangovers.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sonomasun.com

Evening tours of the Vallejo Home

On October 22, California State Parks will lead two evening tours of General Vallejo’s Home in Sonoma. rd Street West, are 6 and 8pm. Advance tickets required. Additionally, there will be an activity table for children and an informational table focusing on bats. The price for admission is $3...
SONOMA, CA
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
Walnut Creek, CA
Government
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
marinmagazine.com

What’s New in Town This November: Mamita Cocina Mexicana Brings Oaxacan Cuisine to Novato, Local Kitchens Opens a Mill Valley Outpost and More

Owners Shah Bahreyni, Peter Paul and executive chef Partner Bernardo Robles, who also own Novato and Corte Madera locations of Boca Pizzeria, pivoted Novato’s Crave space in late September to focus on the cuisine of Oaxaca. Chilies and spices imported from Oaxaca make their way into chicken enchiladas with mole coloradito and cauliflower al pastor with achiote and chipotle aioli. The built-in oak wood grill will roast chilies and veggies for salsas plus carne asada and chicken for the Mexican tortas. Heirloom corm masa is made in-house, a fine underpinning for quesabirria tacos at lunch and dinner and chilaquiles at breakfast. A tequila cart will transport some of the 60+ tequilas and margaritas from the bar straight to your table. Bahreyni, who has called San Rafael home for over 26 years, is planning on having a live DJ for smooth salsa nights on Thursdays on the patio. “It’s an authentic taste of the soul food of Oaxaca and Puebla,” Bahreyni says.
NOVATO, CA
sfstandard.com

Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend

Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Weekly

Check out these Bay Area restaurants for Indigenous People’s Day

For the Bay Area, the growth of Native American cuisine in the restaurant world has been a welcome addition to the rich tablecloth of the Californian palate. In honor of the fourth annual Indigenous People’s Day in California, the Examiner has created a list of places in the Bay Area to enjoy a traditional local meal by Indigenous chefs.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Bay Area

Dog Poisoned by Meth While on a Walk in San Jose

What began as a simple walk for a San Jose man and his dog, turned into a rush to the emergency vet. Loki, a 10-year-old Husky ate drugs during the walk and vets say this is something they've seen happening all too often. "He just starts taking off and I...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Antioch

A 50-year-old woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Antioch late Tuesday night, according to police. Officers responded around 11:05 p.m. to multiple calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway near the intersection of Contra Loma Boulevard and Buchanan Road and arrived to find the woman, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, Antioch police said.
ANTIOCH, CA
Gabriella Korosi

One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley

This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
BERKELEY, CA
The Richmond Standard

A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop

When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
RICHMOND, CA
Eater

8 Haunted Bay Area Restaurants and the Ghost Stories Behind Them

We all have our favorite haunts in the Bay Area, those restaurants that serve the same comfort foods that mom used to make or elicit fond memories of meals shared with friends. While some Bay Area restaurants are known for their ever-changing menus and unique ambiance, others serve ghostly apparitions alongside lunch and dinner entrees. If you’re looking for a spooky dining experience this Halloween season, look no further than these eight Bay Area restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
KRON4 News

Man stabbed in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — One man was stabbed Wednesday night in a Petaluma parking lot, according to a news release from the Petaluma Police Department. Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. to the Petaluma Valley Hospital to contact a victim who had suffered a stab wound, the release states. Through investigating, the officers learned that […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shoppers flee from disturbance, gun sighting at Hillsdale Shopping Center

SAN MATEO (BCN) -- An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mall-goers fleeing from the scene, police said. Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mall-goers to run from the area of the North Block in fear. An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Swatting incidents reported at multiple Bay Area schools

Police in the Bay Area are investigating swatting incidents at two different schools. Police in South San Francisco say a swatting incident occurred at South San Francisco High School and as a result, the school was placed on lockdown. There was "no merit" to a report of an active shooter on campus, police said.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Estate Designed and Built to Instill Generations of Enjoyment in Sebastopol Seeks $3.495 Million

The Estate in Sebastopol, a luxurious home with an intimate quality, structures blend easily with in the pristine natural setting and the sun drenched acreage belies the scented bay is now available for sale. This home located at 887 Jonive Rd, Sebastopol, California offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Cory Maguire (Phone: 707-477-9347) & Ian Kalember (Phone: 707-799-3352) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sebastopol.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homeless camp goes up in flames

A fire started early Tuesday morning at an Oakland homeless encampment beneath the 880 freeway. Firefighters quickly put out the fire along Broadway and 5th Street in downtown Oakland. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Almost 3/4 of litter on Peninsula beaches was from one thing

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – San Mateo County’s public health department announced the top items collected during coastal cleanup. The stats show that by far, there’s one culprit for the most litter on the Peninsula’s beaches: cigarettes. In fact, 71% of all the “items collected” were cigarette butts. Rounding out the top 10 were: […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

