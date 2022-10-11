Teamwork is something you hear a lot about, almost to the point of it being a cliché. But cliché or not, it’s at the foundation of most of what we do. The city government is no different. As the Mayor of the City of Parkland. I preside over city commission meetings—a team of elected officials making decisions for the City. Officials are elected by a team of residents. And most of the decisions we make are based on information, leg work, or data provided to us by a team of dedicated City staff members who often work long hours.

PARKLAND, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO