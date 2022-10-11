ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Talk

Greater Broward Pap Corps Hosts Play for a Cure! Game Night

The Greater Broward Chapter of the Pap Corps is hosting a Play for the Cure! Game Night to help cancer research. The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research, is one of the largest grassroots fundraising organizations in South Florida, supporting research for all cancer types at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The Greater Broward Chapter includes members from Parkland, Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and Tamarac.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

State Rep’s Office Accepting Applications for High School Intern Program

State Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) is offering students the opportunity to experience local government by enrolling in this semester’s internship program. High school students in grades 10-12 can participate in after-school and weekend events. Work includes meeting constituents, assisting in photography, and servicing social media needs. “The kids have...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven

Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected

Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents October 2022

Teamwork is something you hear a lot about, almost to the point of it being a cliché. But cliché or not, it’s at the foundation of most of what we do. The city government is no different. As the Mayor of the City of Parkland. I preside over city commission meetings—a team of elected officials making decisions for the City. Officials are elected by a team of residents. And most of the decisions we make are based on information, leg work, or data provided to us by a team of dedicated City staff members who often work long hours.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies

A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

