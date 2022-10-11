Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Parkland’s Clues in the Park Scavenger Hunt Begins October 22
Parkland’s Clues in the Park is back for those supersleuth types. The fall-themed scavenger hunt begins Saturday, October 22, when participants look for the first clue on the website. The clue will stay posted for the duration of the activity to allow anyone to join at any time. The...
Dog of the Week: Penelope Is from The West Coast of Florida and Needs a Caring Family
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Penelope. Penelope (ID A660782) is a 4-year-old 59-pound girl from a shelter on the west coast of Florida...
Parkland School Shooter Avoids Death Sentence; Jury Gives Killer Life in Prison
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who fatally shot 17 people and wounded 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018, will spend life in prison rather than die for his crimes, a jury decided Thursday. At least one of the 12 Broward County jurors tasked with...
13 Fabulous and Festive Things to do for Halloween Around Parkland
Various fall festivities will soon commence, including the ever-popular pumpkin patches in October. Here are several we found near us. The pumpkin patch hosted at Parkridge Church offers free admission for guests. All Proceeds will go toward the Parkridge Youth Ministry. Admission is free. Patch Hours: Monday – Friday 3:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Disgusted With Our Legal System’: Parkland Families Outraged By Verdict in School Shooting Case
Parents of victims killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School vented their frustration Thursday following a jury’s decision to show mercy to killer Nikolas Cruz. At least one of the 12 Broward County jurors tasked with deciding whether Cruz should spend life in prison without...
Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Wins 19th Annual Falcon Sound Invitational
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagle Regiment Marching Band earned overall Grand Champion at the 19th annual Falcon Sound Invitational at Charles W. Flanagan High School on Saturday. The Regiment Regiment performed the debut of its 2022 Production, The Living Seas, and earned Best Music, Best General Effect, Best Visual, Best...
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
Mom Organizes Walks For Addiction Prevention and Treatment in Memory of Son
Dealing with addiction in the family and trying to find answers on how to save a loved one can be a very lonely place, said Kim Fields. A Parkland resident of 29 years, Kim lost her son Wesley to fentanyl poisoning in 2017. Since then, she has become an avid supporter and organizer for Shatterproof, a non-profit working to end the addiction crisis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Broward Pap Corps Hosts Play for a Cure! Game Night
The Greater Broward Chapter of the Pap Corps is hosting a Play for the Cure! Game Night to help cancer research. The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research, is one of the largest grassroots fundraising organizations in South Florida, supporting research for all cancer types at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. The Greater Broward Chapter includes members from Parkland, Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, and Tamarac.
State Rep’s Office Accepting Applications for High School Intern Program
State Representative Christine Hunschofsky (D-Parkland) is offering students the opportunity to experience local government by enrolling in this semester’s internship program. High school students in grades 10-12 can participate in after-school and weekend events. Work includes meeting constituents, assisting in photography, and servicing social media needs. “The kids have...
Parkland Commissioner Bob Mayersohn Gets Locked up For ‘Jail ‘n Bale’ Event Oct. 16
Parkland Commissioner Bob Mayersohn will be locked up for the third time at a ‘Jail ‘n Bale’ event. Hosted by Tomorrow’s Rainbow, which provides free relief for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one and/or trauma. “Seeing the smiles on the faces of...
Parkland Dash Returns Oct. 16 to Support Eagles’ Haven
Runners get set: Parkland Dash is back. Parkland’s annual race starts Sunday, October 16, from 7:15-9 a.m., at Pine Trails Park, located at 10555 Trails End. The event options are a 5k (3.1 miles), a 5-mile run, and a 1-mile run or walk. Admission fees have decreased, as the 5k and 5-mile run are now $30 to participate in, and the 1-mile run or walk is now $15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chambers Collect Supplies for Residents Hit by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastation. {Lee County Sheriff’s Office}. Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is collecting items and supplies for the cities on the West Coast of Florida that have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Cindy Brief, president and CEO of the Chamber, said chamber treasurer and...
Sheriff Tony Discusses Preparing for the Unexpected
Cold cases, by their very name, are crimes that remain unsolved. Investigating these cases takes patience, tenacity and innovative thinking. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, unsolved crimes will never be placed on the shelf or forgotten, and the passage of time will not delay our quest for justice. In...
Former Parkland BSO Captain Tried to ‘Cover Up’ Guns Case at Charter School, Agency Finds
The law enforcement official overseeing the initial investigation into guns and ammunition found inside Somerset Parkland Academy tried to officially downgrade the crime and keep the incident hidden from the public, according to an internal investigation conducted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Capt. Craig Calavetta, who has since been...
Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
Parkland Mayor Walker Updates Residents October 2022
Teamwork is something you hear a lot about, almost to the point of it being a cliché. But cliché or not, it’s at the foundation of most of what we do. The city government is no different. As the Mayor of the City of Parkland. I preside over city commission meetings—a team of elected officials making decisions for the City. Officials are elected by a team of residents. And most of the decisions we make are based on information, leg work, or data provided to us by a team of dedicated City staff members who often work long hours.
Parkland Crime Update: Drone Crash and Fraud
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 3, 2022. A burglary conveyance was reported on 09/30/2022. An unknown male subject entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle without the owner’s permission, but nothing was taken. Area canvassing complete.
Wrong Way Drunk Driver Tried to Bribe Parkland Deputies
A man pulled over for driving the wrong way while drunk on a busy Parkland road tried to bribe two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to avoid arrest, court records show. Lawrence Joseph Mullin, 60, of Lighthouse Point, had apparently been drinking tequila out of two Styrofoam cups in the center console of his white Range Rover on Sept. 30 when deputies spotted him driving south in the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road just before 10 p.m., according to an arrest affidavit.
Tickets On Sale for 12th In Jacob’s Shoes “Every Sole Counts” Dinner and Auction
In Jacob’s Shoes is hosting its 12th annual dinner and auction, “Every Sole Counts,” which benefits local children in need. Held on Thursday, October 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the Boca West Country Club. The cost is $200 per person, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting In Jacob’s Shoes.
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 0