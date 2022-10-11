Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Phys.org
Protecting forests on the front line of the climate-change battle
Forests help counter global warming, but they are also threatened by it. Many tree species struggled this past summer as much of Europe was hit by heat waves and a severe drought—thought to be the worst in 500 years. Even olive trees, known for their ability to resist dry...
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy spacecraft prepares to swing by Earth
On Oct. 16, at 7:04 a.m. EDT, NASA's Lucy spacecraft, the first mission to the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, will skim the Earth's atmosphere, passing a mere 220 miles (350 kilometers) above the surface. By swinging past Earth on the first anniversary of its launch, Lucy will gain some of the orbital energy it needs to travel to this never-before-visited population of asteroids.
Phys.org
Model suggests Indian Ocean Dipole changes are reducing wheat yields in Australia
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China and Australia attributes reduced rainfall on Australian wheat fields to disruptions to the Indian Ocean Dipole due to climate change. The study is published in Nature Food. Prior research has shown that the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has a major...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phys.org
Is climate change fueling massive hurricanes in the Atlantic? Here's what the science says
As major hurricanes slam the nation year after year, claiming dozens of lives and costing billions in damages, the impact of climate change on these natural events comes up often in political speeches and casual conversations. "Could hurricanes get even worse as temperatures rise?" wonders Florida resident Kimberly Lenehan Payano,...
Phys.org
How alpine plants respond to climate change
Researchers from ETH Zurich are studying how alpine vegetation is responding to a warming climate—and how some plant communities are continuing to stand firm against newcomers from lower elevations. A glance down the vertiginous slope is enough to create a dizzying sensation of being airborne. Far below is the...
Phys.org
Floods swallow cars, swamp houses in 'major' Australian emergency
Flash floods swamped hundreds of homes in southeastern Australia Friday with waterlogged residents now facing a "nerve-wracking" wait to assess the damage. A major flooding emergency was declared in Victoria—Australia's second-most populous state—where rapidly rising waters forced evacuations in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong. Cars left on the...
Phys.org
Astronomers are captivated by brightest flash ever seen
Astronomers have observed the brightest flash of light ever seen, from an event that occurred 2.4 billion light years from Earth and was likely triggered by the formation of a black hole. The burst of gamma-rays—the most intense form of electromagnetic radiation—was first detected by orbiting telescopes on October 9,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Disappearing notes in classical tune highlight the dramatic loss of Humpback Whales
A Cambridge team frustrated by the apathetic response to biodiversity loss has developed a dramatic new way to highlight the demise of nature—and people are listening. Driven by the observation that human activities are silencing nature, Dr. Matthew Agarwala is using sound to convey the enormity of biodiversity loss—and help draw attention to what must be done to help species recover.
Phys.org
Wildlife populations have fallen nearly 70% in 50 years, WWF warns
Global wildlife populations have fallen by nearly 70% in less than 50 years, conservationists warned as they called for immediate action to halt the nature and climate crises. World Wide Fund For Nature's latest Living Planet report assesses the abundance of almost 32,000 populations of 5,230 species of animals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish around the world and how they have changed over the decades.
Phys.org
Marine diatoms show high plasticity in adapting to fluctuating light conditions
A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported the molecular mechanism of marine diatoms in response to fluctuating light conditions. The study was published in Plant Physiology on Sept. 23. Cultivation of marine diatoms in the laboratory...
Phys.org
Researchers find first evidence that hoverflies migrate north in spring
A team at the University of Exeter has shown experimentally for the first time, that hoverflies migrating during the spring orientate north. In late spring earlier this year, a large-scale migration of insects arrived on the Isles of Scilly and mainland Cornwall. Species included many migratory butterflies and moths such as the Painted Lady and Hummingbird Hawkmoth, but the majority of the arrivals were Hoverflies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Discovery of family of hormones may be key to increased crop yields
Crops often face harsh growing environments. Instead of using energy for growth, factors such as disease, extreme temperatures, and salty soils force plants to use it to respond to the resulting stress. This is known as the "growth-stress response trade-off". Now, a group of researchers from Nagoya University has discovered a previously unknown pathway that regulates whether a plant uses its resources for growth or stress tolerance. This discovery could enable the stress response to be controlled under agricultural conditions, increasing crop yields. They published the findings in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Seismic sensing reveals flood damage potential
Rapidly evolving floods are a major and growing hazard worldwide. Currently, their onset and evolution is hard to identify using existing systems. However, seismic sensors already in place to detect earthquakes could be a solution to this problem. Researchers led by the University of Göttingen show that a seismometer can...
Phys.org
One in eight people in Australia is living in poverty, as cost of living pressures increase
A UNSW Sydney and ACOSS partnership research report shows people in poverty are falling behind the rest of society. One in eight people in Australia, including one in six children, is living in poverty as cost of living pressures continue to put households under strain. New research has been released today, on the eve of Anti-Poverty Week, in the Poverty in Australia 2022 report from the UNSW and the Australian Council of Social Services (ACOSS) Poverty and Inequality Partnership.
Phys.org
Study reveals new insights into how fast-moving glaciers may contribute to sea level rise
Climate change is resulting in sea level rise as ice on land melts and oceans expand. How much and how fast sea levels will rise in the near future will depend, in part, on the frequency of glacier calving events. These occur when large chunks of ice detach from glaciers that terminate in the ocean (known as tidewater glaciers), and fall into coastal fjords as icebergs. The faster these glaciers flow over the ground towards the ocean, the more ice enters the ocean, increasing the rate of sea level rise.
Phys.org
Resurrecting billion-year-old enzymes reveals how photosynthesis adapted to the rise of oxygen
The central biocatalyst in photosynthesis, Rubisco, is the most abundant enzyme on earth. By reconstructing billion-year-old enzymes, a team of Max Planck Researchers has deciphered one of the key adaptations of early photosynthesis. Their results, now published in Science, not only provide insights into the evolution of modern photosynthesis but also offer new impulses for improving it.
Phys.org
Life may have thrived on early Mars, until it drove climate change that caused its demise
If there ever was life on Mars—and that's a huge "if"—conditions during the planet's infancy most likely would have supported it, according to a study led by University of Arizona researchers. Dry and extremely cold, with a tenuous atmosphere, today's Mars is extremely unlikely to sustain any form...
Phys.org
Scientists scour global waters testing ocean plankton and pollution
After a near two-year "Microbiome" mission around the world, scientists said on Saturday they had gathered thousands of samples of marine micro-organisms in a bid to better understand ocean plankton and pollution. The survey was carried out from the 33-year-old Tara research schooner, which returned to her home port of...
Phys.org
NASA's Swift and Fermi missions detect exceptional cosmic blast
Astronomers around the world are captivated by an unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation that swept over Earth on Sunday, Oct. 9. The emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB)—the most powerful class of explosions in the universe—that ranks among the most luminous events known. On...
Comments / 0