Dincher claims D4 supremacy with victory over Buck in final

South Williamsport, Pa. — Jersey Shore’s Peyton Dincher and Hughesville’s Sarah Buck will represent District 4 at the PIAA Tennis State Championships after first and second finishes in the D4 Tournament, respectively.

Dincher entered the two-day tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. Buck earned a No. 3 overall seed and took down Montoursville’s Kara Mann in the semifinals to reach Monday’s Championship. Dincher defeated Loyalsock’s Anna Hall 6-1 6-1 in the semifinals.

Dincher looked sharp throughout both matches Monday as she claimed District 4’s highest tennis honor with a 6-4 6-4 win over Buck in the final.

Both girls will advance to the State Tournament in Hershey.

District 4 Tennis Singles Results:

Round 1

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) bye; Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport) defeated Marissa Griess (North Penn-Liberty), walk-over; Elisa Fellon (Lewisburg) defeated Brooklyn Wade (Milton), 6-4 7-6; No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville) defeated Pasley Nudd (Cowanesque Valley), 6-0 6-1; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Jocelyn Stroud (Towanda), 6-0 6-0; Erin Lee (Bloomsburg) defeated Brady McNamara (Central Columbia), 7-5 6-4; Alaina Marchioni (Montoursville) defeated Samantha Guyer (Montgomery), 6-2 6-1; No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville) defeated Alexis Lowery (Bucktail), 6-2 6-2; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Hannah Nuss (Wellsboro), 6-0 6-1; Riley Noss (Central Columbia) defeated Eve Jackson (South Williamsport), 6-0 6-3; Mehak Kotru (Danville) defeated Eden Miller (Selinsgrove), 6-0 6-1; No. 6 Kayla Probert (Bucktail) defeated Grace Burkhart (Lewisburg), 6-4 6-2; No. 7 Mya Coyne (Bloomsburg) defeated Taylor Shannon (Muncy), 6-1 6-0; Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore) defeated Liz Weller (Saint John Neumann), 6-0 6-0; Maddy Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Sloan Wooten (Montgomery), 6-2 7-5; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) bye.

Round 2

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated Sadie Stahl (South Williamsport), 6-0 6-2; No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville) defeated Elissa Fellon (Lewisburg), 6-4 7-5; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated Erin Lee (Bloomsburg), 6-1 6-1; No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville) defeated Alaina Marchioni (Montoursville), 6-2 6-2; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Riley Noss (Central Columbia), 6-4 6-4; Mehak Kotru (Danville) defeated No. 6 Kayla Probert (Bucktail), 6-0 6-3; Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 7 Mya Coyne (Bloomsburg, 6-3 6-2; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) defeated Maddy Hall (Loyalsock), 6-4 6-2.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 8 Kylie Kilgore (Hughesville), 6-1 6-1; No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock) defeated No. 4 Sarah Bhanushali (Danville), 6-2 6-1; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated Mehak Kotru (Danville), 6-0 6-1; No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville) defeated Celia Shemory (Jersey Shore), 6-0 6-1.

Semifinals matches

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 5 Anna Hall (Loyalsock), 6-1 6-1; No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville) defeated No. 2 Kara Mann (Montoursville), 6-3 6-3.

Finals

No. 1 Peyton Dincher (Jersey Shore) defeated No. 3 Sarah Buck (Hughesville), 6-4 6-4.