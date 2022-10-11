ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
laptopmag.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet. One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.
Creative Bloq

This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300

There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
PC Magazine

Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36

Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
Creative Bloq

Curve Flex laptop stand review: Supremely portable

Designed to look natural underneath MacBooks and around Apple products, the Curve Flex is elegantly simple in design, and its supreme portability makes it a great choice for hybrid workers. The stiff hinges are offset by its sturdiness, and the wedges at the front do enough to keep compact laptops in place even at extreme angles.
Creative Bloq

The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022

Let's be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn't realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date. First of all, let's look at those features. The...
Creative Bloq

Nothing Phone 1 review: Finally, an Android phone that looks good

The slate form factor is so embedded in the smartphone market that just about every phone looks the same. The Nothing Phone 1 does its best to mix things up in the looks department, and largely succeeds - there's nothing else quite like it, even if it is another black rectangle. The phone is responsive, well-specced, and does everything you ask of it, the camera produces some nicely sharp images, and while the battery life is decidedly average, this doesn’t completely let down a nicely rounded package.
Creative Bloq

What do you get with Amazon Prime?

Everything you need to know about what you get with Amazon Prime, from free delivery to streaming. What do you get with Amazon Prime? This is a question that might well be on your mind if you've heard the news about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale coming up this month. For the first time, Amazon will be holding a second members-only Prime sale event in one year, and that makes becoming an Amazon Prime member more tempting than ever.
Creative Bloq

HP Chromebook x2 11 review: Chrome OS's iPad Air competitor impresses

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Chromebook to convince you Chrome OS has a place in your life. It's 11-inch screen is just right for viewing on the go, and its bright edge-to-edge glass finish feels classy in your hands. Battery life is fantastic and easily meets HP's 11-hour boast. Inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c handles everything you can throw at it, which admittedly is limited by Chrome OS – there's no full version of Photoshop on Chrome, for example. Yet, the HP Chromebook x2 11 proves adaptable and flexible; a tablet for sketching, browsing and games and a laptop of work.
Creative Bloq

The best LG CX OLED TV deals in October 2022

The LG CX OLED TV was, until very recently, one of LG's best, and one of the best OLED TVs around. And though it may have been surpassed by LG's own C1 and C2 models, we still think the very best LG CX deals are well worth your consideration, as the TV offers so much to so many users, whether that's film buffs or gamers.
Creative Bloq

Let's not mock the Tesla robot just yet

Anyone scared that robots will take over the world can take solace in the face the newly revealed Tesla robot looks quite easy to knock over – at least for now. Elon Musk finally unveiled the Tesla robot at the company's AI Day event, and the internet has been quick to make fun of the unstable-looking humanoid. But we may still eat our words.
Creative Bloq

