The slate form factor is so embedded in the smartphone market that just about every phone looks the same. The Nothing Phone 1 does its best to mix things up in the looks department, and largely succeeds - there's nothing else quite like it, even if it is another black rectangle. The phone is responsive, well-specced, and does everything you ask of it, the camera produces some nicely sharp images, and while the battery life is decidedly average, this doesn’t completely let down a nicely rounded package.

