Read full article on original website
Related
Get this touch-screen student laptop for just $200, nearly 50% off at Best Buy
This 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid from Lenovo is under $200 in this huge saving.
laptopmag.com
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 falls to $199 for Prime Early Access sale
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best budget 2-in-1 laptops around. And thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, it's even easier on the wallet. One standout deal offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (opens in new tab) for just $159 — its lowest price ever. Normally $249, that's $90 off and among the sale's best laptop deals.
Apple's cheapest iPad could soon get its most radical redesign yet
If there's one Apple product that's beginning to look a little (read: very) long in the tooth, it's the entry-level iPad. Apple's basic tablet is sporting a frankly prehistoric design, complete with home button and chonky bezels. But that could soon be about to change. We've heard tell for a...
Apple Watch 8 get surprise price cut in early Amazon sale
There's less than 24 hours to go until Amazon's Early Access sale, but the retail giant has kicked things off early with an amazing offer on the all-new AppleWatch Series 8 – now just $349 (opens in new tab)!. This is the first significant price drop we've seen on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300
There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
PC Magazine
Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36
Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors' Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows. For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook,...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
We've now seen the end of the Amazon Early Access Sale, the surprising second 'Prime Day' this year. And we've been here to help you track down the best Amazon laptop deals among the mayhem. The sale event may have ended, but there are still some good deals to be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut ahead of Amazon sale
In just a few days time, retail giant Amazon will start its two-day October sale event, but looks like it's getting started early with some Nintendo Switch OLED price cuts that are definitely worth a mention. In the US, Amazon has the white and blue and red Nintendo Switch OLED...
Curve Flex laptop stand review: Supremely portable
Designed to look natural underneath MacBooks and around Apple products, the Curve Flex is elegantly simple in design, and its supreme portability makes it a great choice for hybrid workers. The stiff hinges are offset by its sturdiness, and the wedges at the front do enough to keep compact laptops in place even at extreme angles.
The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022
Let's be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn't realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date. First of all, let's look at those features. The...
Nothing Phone 1 review: Finally, an Android phone that looks good
The slate form factor is so embedded in the smartphone market that just about every phone looks the same. The Nothing Phone 1 does its best to mix things up in the looks department, and largely succeeds - there's nothing else quite like it, even if it is another black rectangle. The phone is responsive, well-specced, and does everything you ask of it, the camera produces some nicely sharp images, and while the battery life is decidedly average, this doesn’t completely let down a nicely rounded package.
What do you get with Amazon Prime?
Everything you need to know about what you get with Amazon Prime, from free delivery to streaming. What do you get with Amazon Prime? This is a question that might well be on your mind if you've heard the news about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale coming up this month. For the first time, Amazon will be holding a second members-only Prime sale event in one year, and that makes becoming an Amazon Prime member more tempting than ever.
HP Chromebook x2 11 review: Chrome OS's iPad Air competitor impresses
The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Chromebook to convince you Chrome OS has a place in your life. It's 11-inch screen is just right for viewing on the go, and its bright edge-to-edge glass finish feels classy in your hands. Battery life is fantastic and easily meets HP's 11-hour boast. Inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c handles everything you can throw at it, which admittedly is limited by Chrome OS – there's no full version of Photoshop on Chrome, for example. Yet, the HP Chromebook x2 11 proves adaptable and flexible; a tablet for sketching, browsing and games and a laptop of work.
The rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra could be a game changer for selfies
Apple's shiny new iPhone 14 has just hit the streets, which surely means it's time we had some iPhone 15 rumours. And sure enough, we've just received a pretty big revelation from a serial Apple tipster about the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra. Less than a week after we got wind...
OdinLake Ergo PLUS 743 review: This premium chair is worth the money
Its look is a bit of an acquired taste, but the OdinLake Ergo PLUS 743 ticks so many things off the best office chair list that its shortcomings – including that steep price of entry – are easy to forgive. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
The best LG CX OLED TV deals in October 2022
The LG CX OLED TV was, until very recently, one of LG's best, and one of the best OLED TVs around. And though it may have been surpassed by LG's own C1 and C2 models, we still think the very best LG CX deals are well worth your consideration, as the TV offers so much to so many users, whether that's film buffs or gamers.
Let's not mock the Tesla robot just yet
Anyone scared that robots will take over the world can take solace in the face the newly revealed Tesla robot looks quite easy to knock over – at least for now. Elon Musk finally unveiled the Tesla robot at the company's AI Day event, and the internet has been quick to make fun of the unstable-looking humanoid. But we may still eat our words.
Those viral Netflix Zelda posters have sent fans into a frenzy
Sadly, Emma Watson will not feature in the title role in a Netflix Zelda adaptation. Nor will Tom Holland star as Link. In fact, the Netflix Zelda series doesn't even exist, although we wish it did. And once again, it's an AI art generator that's to blame for the confusion.
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog: OLED, Switch and Lite at the lowest prices
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Here we'll be keeping all you avid Nintendo fans up-to-date with the best Amazon deals and discounts on the ever-popular console as well as games, bundles and accessories to spruce up your play time. Today, for the first time ever, Amazon has...
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0