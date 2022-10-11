Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1986 Ford Taurus GL Sedan
In 1985, Ford's midsize sedan offering was the angular, rear-wheel-drive LTD, a car that looked and drove like the 1970s design it was (do not confuse the Fox-platform LTD with the unrelated and much bigger Panther-platform LTD Crown Victoria of this era). Though Ford did have modern, efficient small cars to sell Americans that year the Tempo and the Escort — the lack of a strong competitor in the all-important battle with cars such as the Chevrolet Celebrity (and its many A-Body siblings), Plymouth Reliant (and its many K-Car siblings), plus such increasingly threatening imports as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord had become a real problem in Dearborn. The 1986 model year would change all that, however, because that's when the brand-new Taurus hit the scene and became an instant sales hit. Here's one of those first-year Tauruses, now leaving the road after 36 years of service.
Autoblog
Sony Honda EV venture's plan for online sales has dealers squirming
TOKYO/DETROIT — A new joint venture formed by Japan's Sony Group Corp and Honda Motor plans to introduce a premium electric vehicle later this decade, and the automaker's U.S. dealers are anxious to be part of the sales process. Sony Honda Mobility said on Thursday it was aiming to...
Autoblog
2023 Nissan Ariya First Drive Review: An impressive overture
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Let’s say you write a screenplay and get an agent, manager or producer to read it. If they like your script, the first question they’ll ask you is, “What else do you have?” Movie execs prefer to invest in someone they know has more than one good idea.
Autoblog
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV reveal: Watch today's livestream event
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to fully unveil its next upcoming SUV from the new EQ electric lineup, the 2024 EQE SUV. You can watch the livestream debut right here at 2 p.m. Eastern today (Sunday, Oct. 16). The EQE SUV will be the fifth vehicle in the brand's EQ line for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Autoblog
Freddie Mercury's silver Rolls-Royce auction will benefit Ukrainian war victims
Freddie Mercury, Queen’s exuberant front man, had a penchant for very expensive, very lux cars; a Lincoln, a Daimler, and his favorite, a 1974 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow. The limousine, which chauffeured Mercury until his death in 1991 (he had no driver’s license), is now on its way to a higher calling: It’s to be sold off next month at RM Sotheby's London auction, with proceeds going to the Superhumans Center, a charity supported by Richard Branson and others to provide aid for war victims in Ukraine and to fund construction of a hospital in Lviv.
Autoblog
Mazda debuts new mild-hybrid I6 expected for U.S.
Mazda is taking a different approach to electrification than much of the industry. Rather than go full steam ahead with new EV models, the brand released one “light” EV in the MX-30 and is working on plug-in hybrid and hybrid powertrains while developing three new EVs by 2025. Mazda Australia just debuted a new vehicle that previews the powertrains we’ll get here in the States.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 1989 Saab 900 Turbo Convertible
I live in Colorado, where Saabs were loved deeply by residents going way back to the 96 (and I'm sure a few 92s were sold here in the 1950s, though I haven't found any in local car graveyards … yet). By far the easiest pre-GM Trollhättanites to find in Centennial State wrecking yards these days are the 1978-1993 900s, and I walk by a half-dozen for each one that I document as a Junkyard Gem. We admired a gloriously brown 900 Turbo two-door a few months back, but today's 900 Turbo is an extremely rare cabriolet version, the first I've found in a boneyard in at least 15 years.
Autoblog
Keanu Reeves' Arch Motorcycles launches sportier 1s
California-based Arch Motorcycles, founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger, has launched its second model, the 1s. The hand-built bikes are tailored to the preferences of each rider and have been likened by Jay Leno to a Pagani in two-wheeled form. Arch describes the 1s as a performance cruiser, but...
Comments / 0