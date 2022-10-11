In 1985, Ford's midsize sedan offering was the angular, rear-wheel-drive LTD, a car that looked and drove like the 1970s design it was (do not confuse the Fox-platform LTD with the unrelated and much bigger Panther-platform LTD Crown Victoria of this era). Though Ford did have modern, efficient small cars to sell Americans that year the Tempo and the Escort — the lack of a strong competitor in the all-important battle with cars such as the Chevrolet Celebrity (and its many A-Body siblings), Plymouth Reliant (and its many K-Car siblings), plus such increasingly threatening imports as the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord had become a real problem in Dearborn. The 1986 model year would change all that, however, because that's when the brand-new Taurus hit the scene and became an instant sales hit. Here's one of those first-year Tauruses, now leaving the road after 36 years of service.

