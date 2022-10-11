Dishonest builders, ineffective California watchdog compounded misery for many 2017 fire survivors

The stacks of wooden trusses sat on Carol McHale’s lot in Coffey Park for six months, a forlorn monument to the malfeasance and incompetence of her contractor.

All that warped lumber sat beside rows of rusting rebar, on a lot pocked with holes drilled for foundation piers. Once work stopped, the holes filled with rainwater, then collapsed.

The craters and materials were left by Chiaramonte Construction, a Tulare-based company that abandoned McHale’s project and many others — but only after taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from fire survivors who had paid them to rebuild the homes they lost in the Tubbs Fire.

After hiring a new contractor, McHale and her spouse, Erin Murphy, finally moved back into their house on Starview Court in March 2020. That was “just in time for COVID,” noted McHale, and nearly 2½ years after the North Bay fires of October 2017 torched more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

For hundreds of fire survivors, losing their home was a mere prelude, a two-minute trailer preceding the feature-length nightmare that followed. The trauma of battling the crooked contractor rebuilding his house, said Chiaramonte victim Brian Scott, was “worse than the fire” that destroyed it.

The infernos that wiped out wide swathes of communities also laid bare a stark imbalance of power between the people who lost homes, and the contractors paid to rebuild them.

They also exposed the inadequacies of the agency tasked with overseeing the state’s vast construction industry.

Since the 2017 North Bay firestorm, the California Contractors State License Board has fielded 361 “disaster-related” complaints about builders from Sonoma County, according to board spokesman Kevin Durawa.

Most of those cases were fire-related. In Santa Rosa alone, Anne Barbour, former vice president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, estimates there were a dozen or so shady contractors preying on survivors during the Tubbs Fire rebuild, compounding an already miserable situation for several hundred people.

Jesse Oswald, the city’s Chief Building Official, said he believes that estimate is about right. He’s also quick to point out the vast majority of contractors involved in the post-fire rebuilding did “an amazing job, and were extremely committed to getting folks home.”

Beneath straight-up criminals like the Chiaramontes, there is an echelon of unprincipled builders pushing the limits of the law, engaging in shady behaviors such as bait-and-switch — promising a certain flooring, for instance, but delivering a cheaper product, and betting the clients, desperate to get back into their homes, will take the loss and move on.

“They play the percentages, and take advantage of a lot of people,” said Ray Wilson, who chose Santa Rosa-based APB to rebuild his Coffey Park home and has never stopped regretting it.

At least he got the flooring he wanted. When he saw the product APB intended to put in his house, Wilson recalled, “I made the kid put it back in the truck.”

Overtaxed, understaffed

Contractors in California are policed by the Contractors State License Board. Spurred by consumer complaints, that agency initiated 19,158 investigations in the last fiscal year alone, a small fraction of which were fire-related.

Those inquiries can result in disciplinary action from the board, including fines, mandated refunds and — on those rare occasions when the watchdog actually bites — revocation of a builder’s license. Investigators can also forward their findings to the local district attorney’s office, which may or may not choose to file charges.

In the case of Chiaramonte, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch did press charges. Salvador Chiaramonte pleaded no contest in April to 13 counts of diverting construction funds, and one count of theft from an elder or dependent adult.

His wife, Pamela, pleaded no contest to one count of diversion of funds. They are to be sentenced Oct. 24.

The state license board’s annual budget — $75 million for the fiscal year 2021-2022 — is funded entirely by license fees and fines it collects. Its staff of 400 includes 104 investigators.

That seems like a fair-sized number, but the agency must oversee some 300,000 licensed contractors — plus an untold number of unlicensed builders it seeks to ensnare with sting operations.

The license board has “always been overtaxed,” said Rich Freeman, a Santa Rosa attorney representing 15 individuals and families suing Chiaramonte Construction in civil court. “It (the board) just became impossibly overtaxed by the fires.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, told The Press Democrat the Contractors State License Board has long been underfunded, and that “additional financial resources” were needed to “to beef up” its investigative unit.

Right now, he said, “We do not have enough investigators out in the communities to be able to go after those bad actors.”

Historically, McGuire added, the board was largely focused on residential and commercial development, not fire rebuilds. In this relatively new era of frequent megafires, he said, the board lacks the “bandwidth” to properly do its job.

Addressing those deficiencies would be a “significant focus for the next legislative session,” McGuire said.

In August, the board voted to hire an independent consultant to review, among other things, its “enforcement operations and staffing.”

Into the volcano

For now, each investigator is working an average of 41 cases at a time, Durawa said. It’s unsurprising, considering that ratio, that many of those investigations move slowly.

By the time a complaint reaches the state board, adds David Kim, the Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney who helped prosecute Chiaramonte, “it’s already well along in the building process,” at which point the investigator “sort of starts from ground zero to get a picture of what’s going on.”

By the time that investigation is forwarded to the DA’s office, “it could be well over a year since the contract was signed,” Kim said.

That timeline works against fire survivors, most of whom must pay their monthly mortgage — on a nonexistent, burned-down house — while also covering rent for temporary lodging.

It took American Pacific Builders so long to finish Ellen Lenchner’s Coffey Park house — 2½ years — that she ended up paying rent and mortgage out of her own pocket for 19 months.

“They hosed us to the tune of $75,000,” she reckons.

Even though she’s finally moved in, Lenchner says her house isn’t really complete. Many of the fixtures she ordered — her shower heads and the kitchen faucet, for instance — weren’t installed.

Instead, APB put in cheaper substitutes. For some reason, motion-sensor lights were installed inside the house, and were “going off all over the place.” They had to be replaced.

Whoever hung many of the doors “overtorqued the screws,” reports Lenchner’s partner, Matt Papa.

“So we’d go to open the doors,” she adds, “and they’d fall off the walls.”

Last year, The Press Democrat documented the stories of 14 dissatisfied APB customers, along with two subcontractors the company had stiffed. At least five of those clients filed complaints against it with the state board.

On June 24, the board referred those complaints to the Attorney General’s office, seeking to have the company’s license revoked.

“This is the most serious enforcement action available to the (Contractors State License Board),” the board explained in a letter to each of those clients.

As of Oct. 11, APB’s license was “current and active,” according the license board’s website, but it carries a notation that company faces “PENDING DISCIPLINARY ACTION.”

Steve Bates, the owner of APB, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In a cruel twist, Lenchner signed with APB after fleeing Chiaramonte, to whom she paid $70,000. “All they did was deliver a bunch of dirt. They never touched my property, never started a build.”

Her hard-luck journey, Papa quipped — from the Tubbs Fire to Chiaramonte to APB — “is like going from the frying pan to the fire, then into the volcano.”

Rigged system

The wildfires forced thousands of people to take on the equivalent of a full-time job — overseeing the rebuilding of their home — at one of the lowest, most vulnerable moments of their lives.

Some builders took advantage of that vulnerability. But the problem “is much bigger than these worthless contractors,” said Wilson, of Coffey Park.

“As a customer, a homeowner, you really have no rights, other than to file a complaint” with the board, he said.

The system “is stacked in the builders’ favor,” he said. Unscrupulous contractors “know exactly how far to push it.”

One way some contractors are able to push it is by holding the building permit hostage.

Before construction on a home can begin, the property owner or contractor must apply for a building permit. If, as is usually the case, the contractor pays for the permit and picks it up, that builder then owns the permit.

This arrangement can sour quickly, if the homeowner becomes dissatisfied, and seeks to fire a builder. By refusing to release the permit — holding it hostage — the contractor wields inordinate power.

After pressure from increasingly desperate homeowners in 2020, Santa Rosa city legal staffers sided with homeowners, determining that the city had the right to cancel an existing permit at the owner’s request.

That didn’t help Don Johnson get into his house that summer.

After the city signed off on the final permit for his rebuilt Coffey Park house, he called in an independent inspector, to be on the safe side. That inspection turned up various issues — “floor joist problems, a gable truss problem, some floor structure issues,” recalled Oswald, Santa Rosa’s building inspector, who promptly rescinded the final permit until the builder, APB, made things right.

Oswald let APB know that the house could be safely occupied while the contractor finished that work. This delighted Johnson and his wife, Debbie, who had been renting for 3½ years. They could finally return home.

But APB refused to hand over the keys.

“We are not going to approve a temporary occupancy for a house that could possibly have structural issues,” an executive assistant informed them in an email. “We do not want to endanger your safety.”

“Take care,” the woman signed off, “and enjoy your holiday weekend.”

The Johnsons didn’t get into their house for another three months. They’re now suing APB.

“Layers of fraud”

Sonoma County has no monopoly on builders willing to exploit fire survivors.

Jennifer Ellingson is lawyer in Chico whose firm represents contractors in the area. In the wake of the historically destructive Camp Fire, which leveled 11,000 homes in Paradise alone — the firm “started getting flooded” with calls from fire survivors having trouble with rebuilds.

One call came from Linnie Wallin, whose home had burned, and who was living with his family in a trailer in his employer’s parking lot. Wallin had forked over more than $235,000 to a company called Aurora Ridge Homes, which had begun to build his house, then stopped.

Ellingson quickly discovered there was something suspect about Aurora Ridge’s license. The company’s real owner, Jay Soderling, was a former Sonoma County developer and savings and loan officer with a history of financial fraud dating to the mid-1980s.

The license board had already stripped him of two licenses, then denied his application for a third, ruling he “did not meet the Board's criteria for rehabilitation.”

To get around that stricture, Soderling persuaded another builder to serve as figurehead CEO of Aurora Ridge, according to a complaint filed by California’s Office of the Attorney General.

The subterfuge worked, state officials said. The company was granted its contractor’s license in the summer of 2019. When that frontman pulled out six months later, Soderling recruited a replacement.

“It was layers of fraud, right out of the gate,” recalled Ellingson. On her advice, Wallin filed a complaint with the state board on March 1, 2021.

The board doesn’t allow investigators to talk to reporters. But Ellingson recalled that the woman assigned to this case “did a fantastic job. She worked her tail off.” It helped that Ellingson provided the investigator with contracts, timelines and other detailed documents.

After interviewing the principles in the case, the investigator presented a 47-page report to Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey in late 2021. He declined to press charges.

After personally visiting the DA’s office, to detail the charges and point out supporting documentation, the investigator then “went back, gathered more information and pushed again on the DA’s office to do something,” said Ellingson. “Still no charges.”

A few months later, however, the Sacramento Bee ran a front-page story recounting the unorthodox business practices of Jay Soderling and Aurora Ridge Homes.

Suddenly, the Butte County DA’s office was interested in speaking with her client, Ellingson said.

Ramsey did not reply to a Press Democrat email seeking comment.

On Aug. 2, Soderling was arrested and charged with a felony count of contracting without a license in a declared disaster zone. He also was charged with misdemeanor counts of false advertisement and accepting a down payment exceeding 10% of the contract amount.

Soderling is to appear in Butte Count Superior Court on Oct. 27, to enter a plea — three days after the Chiaramontes stand before Judge Troye Shaffer and learn their fate.

Threading the needle

Proving that a contractor did work without a license is straightforward enough, said Matt Cheever, Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Sonoma County DA’s office. Proving theft can be a trickier needle to thread.

“To do that, we have to prove that at the time the contractor took money, they had no intent or ability to complete the job” said Cheever, who heads up the DA’s environmental and consumer law division.

“That requires particular evidence” — such as diversion of construction funds, when a builder takes money for a job, but then spends it on a car, or a trip to Hawaii.

Absent that proof, he said, “the typical disagreement between a homeowner and contractor is essentially a breach of contract” — for which civil remedies, like lawsuits, are available.

“Whether it’s a criminal case or a civil dispute, it’s a terrible situation,” added Kim, the Deputy DA. “But there are really only very specific ways our office can get involved, and that requires a certain fact pattern” — a pattern the Chiaramontes provided.

“That was definitely a case where we could clearly see the evidence, and see a clear line form their conduct to an actual crime.”

The havoc and heartbreak wrought by the Chiaramontes — “a human-made disaster,” as Carol McHale describes it — left lingering fallout. Compounded stress took a toll on her health, and that of her wife.

As for the roof trusses and rebar abandoned on their property, none of those materials could be salvaged. The couple ended up paying $50,000 to have that trash hauled away, then to redrill the holes, and to pay off the liens slapped on their property by the two companies that owned the trusses and rebar.

McHale is keen to experience the catharsis of looking Pam and Salvatore Chiaramonte in the eye on their sentencing day, as she delivers her victim impact statement.

Despite the double-barreled trauma she’s endured, McHale expresses gratitude for the investigator the Contractors State License Board assigned to her case.

“She was very kind and great to work with,” McHale recalls.

She is thankful, also, for the support she gets from her community of fellow survivors, who give her “the gumption,” she said, “to persist through all this madness.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.