Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
SPY

The 25 Top Christmas Gifts To Cross Off Your Holiday Shopping List During Prime Day – Last Chance!

The holidays are just around the corner and Amazon is starting the shopping season off stronger than ever this year with the best Prime Day deals for the second time this year. That’s right, welcome to Prime Day part two, folks. Amazon is calling this second Prime Day their Prime Early Access Sale, a brand-new two-day event that started yesterday October 11 and ends tonight, October 12. During this event, Prime users can purchase goods across the board at some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen. This post-Prime Day pre-Black Friday event is taking the world of shopping by storm right...
Well+Good

The Best Non-Amazon October Prime Day Deals You Should Already Be Shopping

ICYMI, Amazon is throwing another Prime Day sale to help you get a head start on holiday shopping. On October 11-12, Prime members can unlock access to exclusive savings across all categories, including home, beauty, and fitness. While we admit the deals are good (really good, TBH), they're certainly not the only sales worth your time and attention this Prime Day. In fact, there's a smattering of Prime Day alternatives you should totally bookmark. Many of them are open to anyone, not just members, and last much longer than just two days. After all, why should Amazon have all the fun? Below are the best Prime Day alternatives to shop on and beyond this second Prime Day.
Fox Business

Amazon’s Prime Day II signals holiday spending hurdles

TG TREDEGAR CORP. 10.03 -0.03 -0.30%. Fellow retail giants Walmart and Target have already been plugging holiday discounts of their own in what experts say is a trend that shows companies are seeking to spread out the shopping season even longer to entice consumers to spend amid rising inflation. "What...
salestechstar.com

Consumers Are Returning to Holiday Shopping at Near Pre-Pandemic Levels, but Overall Spend Will Be Down, According to New Study

Simon-Kucher’s 2022 US Holiday Shopping Study reveals consumers are tightening their belts for the season in the wake of inflation, Gen Z emerges as a new spending powerhouse, Amazon Prime continues to rise as a milestone occasion, and omni-channel strategy is more important than ever for retailers. Highlighting consumer...
