an17.com
Dave Dupree, III
Dave Dupree, III, a native and resident of Independence, LA, entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center. The Dupree family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Visitation. Friday, October 14, 2022. 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Richardson F.H. - Amite,...
an17.com
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger
John Walter “Jack” Kinberger passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Covington, LA at the age of 91. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and was a resident of Folsom, LA for over 30 years. Jack was a graduate of Warren Eastern High School and Louisiana Tech. He retired as Construction Superintendent with Louisiana Power and Light (LPL) after 50 years of service. Jack was a lifelong New York Yankee fan and was an original season ticket holder for the New Orleans Saints.
an17.com
Elmire "MeMe" Begovich Norman
Elmire Begovich Norman affectionately known as “MeMe”, at the age of 75, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, October 12, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Harvey, Louisiana on September 27, 1947, to Dominick Begovich Sr. and Josephine Territo Begovich.
an17.com
Emelda Jean Cadierre
Emelda Jean Cadierre, 79, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was a native and resident of Bogalusa, LA. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her sons, Danny (Paula) Cadierre of Houma, LA and Ricky Cadierre of Bogalusa, LA; her daughter, Becky (Dale) Lirette of Gibson, LA; her grandchildren, Andre McElyea, Nikki Cadierre, Danielle Cadierre, Courtney LeBlanc and Joshua Lirette; her step-grandchildren, Matthew Lirette, Jesslyn Lirette, Brittany Martin and Nicole Stein; and 15 great-grandchildren.
an17.com
Ounida Fay Allemont
Ounida Fay Allemont, who loved to be called "Momma" by her kids, departed her loving family on October 11, 2022. Ounida Fay was born in Lincoln County, Mississippi on January 9, 1938, to Edna and Levy Mathis. Ounida was a mother to Rebecca, Daniel, Donald, Debra and Sharon. She raised...
an17.com
Bruce Vernon Corkern
Bruce Vernon Corkern passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on the morning of October 5, 2022. He was born February 19, 1957, at McGehee Clinic in Franklinton, LA, to Vernon and Bertha Jenkins Corkern. Bruce grew up loving the outdoors, being taught to hunt and fish by his...
an17.com
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr.
Robert Roy Taylor, Sr., at the age of 66, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was a longtime resident of Covington, and a proud resident of Bush. He is survived by his children Melissa Taylor Wall (Milton) and Robert (Robbie) Taylor Jr. (Aimee), and his father Cleveland Taylor. Robert was the proud grandfather of Kaitlyn, Kallie, Kacie Wall and Robert, Reid, and Rowan Taylor. He is survived by one brother, Perry Taylor. He is also survived by many relatives and wonderful lifelong friends.
an17.com
Kristi Cooper Cleveland
Kristi, age 58, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She was a resident of Independence, LA. Kristi was a devoted mother and loved having a good time with her family and friends. Kristi had a passion for fishing and could sit for hours with a pole in her hand. To pass the time, she enjoyed completing word searches. She would always go above and beyond for those she loved. Kristi was such a loving person who always made others smile. She was an incredible wife and mother, but the best gaga anyone could ever have. Kristi will forever be missed.
an17.com
Simpson Sod celebrates golden anniversary
Fifty years ago, Jim Simpson founded Simpson Sod Company. Jim, who’d grown up on a farm in Mississippi carried his love for agriculture and farming throughout his life. The farm he was raised on produced sweet potatoes and cotton, raised cattle and had a dairy operation. When he went to college at Mississippi State, Jim changed his major during his first year to agriculture and later was among the first turfgrass graduates from this college.
an17.com
Charles E. Scharwarth
Charles peacefully passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his Ponchatoula home surrounded by his loving family. He was a talented carpenter for many years, who took great pride in his work, so much so, that some would call him a perfectionist. Charles enjoyed hunting, fishing, manicuring his yard as well as playing cards and hanging out with his buddies. He was a busy body with many hobbies, but he loved spending time with his family and harassing his wife, Phyllis. Charles will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
an17.com
Sherwood A Frickey
Sherwood, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Sherwood loved spending time with his friends and family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. At the age of 60, Sherwood took on the responsibility of adopting his grandsons. Some of the families’ fondest memories with Sherwood were listening to music, sitting around cooking, and drinking while telling stories. Enjoying a good Bourbon and Diet Coke was one of his favorite past times. He worked for Cytec in the plants for 34 years, making sure his family was always taken care of. Sherwood was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.
an17.com
Florence Spahos Hinds
Florence (Panny) Spahos Hinds, 83, of Lakeway Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 30, 1937 to Nicolaos Spahos and Eloria Zinsel. Panny married Maurice Hinds and lived in Bogota, Houston and Austin but was always a New Orleanian at heart. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice and her son Charles “Buz”.
an17.com
Livingston Parish School Board names EFID members
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board has named nine community members to serve on a newly created Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) that will review local funding options for improving salaries of all Livingston Parish School System employees. The school board voted to create the EFID at...
an17.com
Southeastern SAAC hosts 14th Annual Gumbo Cook-Off on Nov. 12
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will host the 14th Annual Game Day Gumbo Cook-Off on Saturday, Nov. 12 in conjunction with the Lion football team’s 6 p.m. game versus Northwestern State at Strawberry Stadium. Registration is $25 and includes two cook-off bracelets. Interested...
an17.com
VOLLEYBALL: Hidalgo's return not enough to upend road woes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team saw Cicily Hidalgo return to the starting line-up and she got right back into the swing of things by posting a double-double, but it just couldn’t overcome issues on the road as the Lady Lions fell to the Incarnate Word Cardinals 3-1 (15-25, 26-24, 22-25, 20-25) Saturday afternoon at the McDermott Center.
an17.com
Dance, lectures highlight Fanfare's third week of programming
HAMMOND – Three lectures, and a dance concert highlight the events scheduled the third week in October during the 37th season of Fanfare, Southeastern Louisiana University’s annual fall arts festival. First up is the next History and Political Science Fanfare lecture on Oct. 18. Scheduled at 11 a.m....
an17.com
SOCCER: Southeastern takes down Islanders, 2-1
HAMMOND, LA - The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team returned to the win column with a 2-1 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Southland Conference action Friday night at Strawberry Stadium. After starting the conference season with a pair of victories, SLU (5-4-3, 3-2-3 SLC) had endured a...
an17.com
Columbia Theatre presents two screenings of Rocky Hour Picture Show
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is doing the time warp again during two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 21 and 22. Back by popular demand, the film screenings are scheduled at 9 p.m. Hosted...
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
an17.com
Anderson opens DNA testing lab
ROSELAND, LA – KeAndrea Anderson, CEO of PharmaScreen, recently expanded services to offer peace-of-mind, premier DNA testing with state-of-the-art labs. By expanding services, Genesis by PharmaScreen provides the highest-quality services dedicated to ensuring DNA-test accuracy as well as a great experience for every client. Through the expansion, Anderson and her team studied to gain an understanding of the Relationship and Lifestyle DNA market. Staff learned about the different DNA tests including Paternity, Immigration, Prenatal Paternity, Viability, Infidelity, Early Gender, and more before opening Genesis.
