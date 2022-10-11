Sherwood, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was a resident of Holden, LA. Sherwood loved spending time with his friends and family. He would always go above and beyond for those he loved. At the age of 60, Sherwood took on the responsibility of adopting his grandsons. Some of the families’ fondest memories with Sherwood were listening to music, sitting around cooking, and drinking while telling stories. Enjoying a good Bourbon and Diet Coke was one of his favorite past times. He worked for Cytec in the plants for 34 years, making sure his family was always taken care of. Sherwood was such a loving person who always made others smile. He will be forever missed.

