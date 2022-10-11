Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We often look at our negative circumstances in life and believe certain events are the final. Illness, loss of employment, a bad review, or a broken relationship can make us view life as bleak. However, what if God is at work in the seemingly unfortunate events in life?
We’ve shot 901 photos of CNY marching bands this fall. Here’s how to find your school
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com’s expanded coverage of marching bands this fall has included loads of photos from several shows across Central New York. Here are the links to find all the pictures from the schools we’ve featured:. Contact Lindsay Kramer anytime: Email | Twitter.
‘Angels in America’ larger than life at Syracuse’s Redhouse (review)
The Redhouse Arts Center opened its 2022/23 theater season on Friday evening with their production of Tony Kushner’s monumental “Angels in America, Part 1-Millennium Approaches,” directed by Redhouse Artistic Director Temar Underwood. Replete with a highly-acclaimed pedigree since 1993, “Angels…” has been the recipient of the Pulitzer...
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Oct. 15, 2022
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. We had another busy week at NY Cannabis Insider this week. Let’s take a look...
House of the Week: Harrington Homes’ ‘The Lillian’ at the 2022 Parade of Homes (photos)
ONONDAGA, N.Y. – Since 1987, Harrington Homes has been fulfilling the wishes of Central New Yorkers looking to design and build their own dream house. While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave the company a chance to flex their creative muscles.
Man hit by train has no obituary, but at Syracuse Burger King they saved him a seat
Syracuse, N.Y. -- He always wore a hat and ordered a cheeseburger with coffee or a soda. He didn’t remember to dress for the brutal Syracuse winters. He never asked for anything.
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of Oct. 14
Here’s a list of holes-in-one and other recent accomplishments by Central New York golfers:. John Migdal Jr., Oct. 12, on the 118-yard No. 6 hole at Carlowden. Witnessed by Ronald Holland, Richard Bryant and Ray Hilt.
GOLF・
RELATED PEOPLE
Auburn marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Baby twin girls in need of formula, a bus of seniors, a van of puppies: All stranded on Thruway for hours
Liverpool, N.Y. — Nicolette and Anthony Faiola and their twin girls were five minutes away from home when they got stuck on the Thruway when two tractor-trailers crashed near Liverpool. They were approaching four hours in the standstill traffic when they started to get worried. Their girls, Stevie and...
The vision: Micron housing boom would spread far beyond Clay, including lots of urban apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Central New York home building industry has steadily withered. Thirty years ago, builders in the Syracuse metro region constructed four times as many houses and apartments each year as they do today. But a dramatic reversal is coming. Soon local home builders will be called...
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liverpool marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Liverpool. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
Restaurant inspections: Mouse in kitchen in 1 of 4 bad reports; 50 places satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brad Moses is unfit to be Madison County judge (Editorial Board Opinion)
We usually use this space to appraise the qualifications of candidates for public office and to endorse the ones we think are best for the job. Today, we’re taking the extraordinary step of using it to urge voters in Madison County to withhold their votes from an unfit candidate whose name happens to be the only one on the ballot.
The story of how a 33-year-old drop of blood landed a CNY man in jail charged with killing his inlaws
More than 33 years ago, a couple was found stabbed to death in their Vermont home. Police zeroed in on one man as a prime suspect: A then 46-year-old Central New York man who was married to one of the couple’s daughters.
The loudest moments from Syracuse-N.C. State: A touchdown that didn’t count and a run to ice the win
Syracuse Orange Football 2022: Syracuse vs N.C.State — Syracuse, N.Y. — No. 18 Syracusedefeated No. 15 N.C. State 24-9 on Saturday in front of the 10th sellout crowd in the history of the Dome. The fans were raucous throughout and made their presence felt. If you purchase a...
Syracuse overcomes mistakes and penalties; ‘Mob’ defense puts away N.C. State (Axe’s best and worst)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A sold-out crowd of 49,705 fans at the JMA Wireless Dome watched a tense game that was sealed by a 25-yard touchdown run by Sean Tucker that led to a 24-9 victory for No. 18 Syracuse over No. 15 North Carolina State. Let’s take a look...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0