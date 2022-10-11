ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Bad luck or good luck? Who knows?

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. We often look at our negative circumstances in life and believe certain events are the final. Illness, loss of employment, a bad review, or a broken relationship can make us view life as bleak. However, what if God is at work in the seemingly unfortunate events in life?
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Harrington Homes’ ‘The Lillian’ at the 2022 Parade of Homes (photos)

ONONDAGA, N.Y. – Since 1987, Harrington Homes has been fulfilling the wishes of Central New Yorkers looking to design and build their own dream house. While they usually work together with their clients on what they want, this year’s Parade of Homes at the Old Town Estates development in Onondaga gave the company a chance to flex their creative muscles.
ONONDAGA, NY
Syracuse.com

Auburn marching band photos 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including Auburn. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
