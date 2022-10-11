ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!

While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?

I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Bright & Bold $1.1 Million Contemporary Home in La Paloma is For Sale

You're in for a trip with this home that's just been listed for sale in Amarillo. It's bold. It's bright. It's modern and contemporary. It's the luxury package, too--you'll find this home in the La Paloma neighborhood that's northwest of Amarillo. The home is Listed with Tish Thomason w/ ThomasonScott, LLC for a smooth $1.2 million and trust me when I say it makes quite the statement.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Toni? Tone? Tony! Meet The DJ For Newstalk 940AM, Tony Hernandez

Born and raised in the Amarillo area, recently graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, a current college student, and a brand new member of the Townsquare Media Station Crew I am happy to introduce myself and let you in on who I am, what I do, and where I'm going. (Frankly, I'm not still not entirely clued in on this as well.)
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

