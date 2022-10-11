Read full article on original website
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
California Burrito? You Can Find This Rare Deliciousness in Amarillo!
I love it when you're sitting in a group setting and all of a sudden you learn about something new that you didn't know existed. I found out about something new and I want one. I was introduced verbally to something that sounds so delicious that I want 5 of...
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Lights, Camera, Action? Amarillo Sports Fields Getting Upgraded.
As Kids Inc. continues to conjure up funds to build out the Rockrose sports complex, the current fields of Amarillo still continue to host events and games. Unfortunately, many of the city sports facilities are in MAJOR need of an upgrade. Playing every week on the baseball fields around the...
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!
While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
Oh Amarillo How You Have Changed Over the Years – Part Two
I know that we have to change in order to improve. It seems like every day something is closing. Just like every day something new is coming to Amarillo. It is just the way of the world. The way of our city. In order to improve we have to keep...
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?
I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
Bright & Bold $1.1 Million Contemporary Home in La Paloma is For Sale
You're in for a trip with this home that's just been listed for sale in Amarillo. It's bold. It's bright. It's modern and contemporary. It's the luxury package, too--you'll find this home in the La Paloma neighborhood that's northwest of Amarillo. The home is Listed with Tish Thomason w/ ThomasonScott, LLC for a smooth $1.2 million and trust me when I say it makes quite the statement.
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
Toni? Tone? Tony! Meet The DJ For Newstalk 940AM, Tony Hernandez
Born and raised in the Amarillo area, recently graduated from Holy Cross Catholic Academy, a current college student, and a brand new member of the Townsquare Media Station Crew I am happy to introduce myself and let you in on who I am, what I do, and where I'm going. (Frankly, I'm not still not entirely clued in on this as well.)
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Soccer, F1 & Bloody Mary’s? Amarillo Needs An Open Bar In The AM.
As an avid sports fan, I'm always looking for a good place to go and rest my bones, have a drink (or six), and watch my team progress toward victory. Amarillo has no shortage of places to do just that. I mean, every street seems to have SOME place with sports on TV and drinks flowing, with some little finger foods to get down on.
