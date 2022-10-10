ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akon Admits To Using Brother As Stage Double When Overbooked

Akon has confessed that in the past, he has counted on brother Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam to fill in for him on stage when double booked. The 49-year-old musician made the admission as a guest on The Morning Hustle when asked about the rumors. “Let me clear some things up so we all know,” he explained. “Bu was my double. He was my double. This was before [the] internet. If you saw Abou in one place and you saw me, you couldn’t tell the difference.”More from VIBE.comAkon Brings Jollof, Music & Food Festival To AtlantaSaucy Santana Hints At Kodak Black Biting Viral Hit...
An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions

NEW YORK — (AP) — At age 82, Ted Koppel is equipped to take the long view when discussing what divides Americans. The former "Nightline" anchor, now an occasional contributor to "CBS Sunday Morning," takes over from Jane Pauley for the first time this weekend to host a specially themed program on the topic.
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

