Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Watch 8 get surprise price cut in early Amazon sale
There's less than 24 hours to go until Amazon's Early Access sale, but the retail giant has kicked things off early with an amazing offer on the all-new AppleWatch Series 8 – now just $349 (opens in new tab)!. This is the first significant price drop we've seen on...
Nintendo Switch OLED gets rare price cut ahead of Amazon sale
In just a few days time, retail giant Amazon will start its two-day October sale event, but looks like it's getting started early with some Nintendo Switch OLED price cuts that are definitely worth a mention. In the US, Amazon has the white and blue and red Nintendo Switch OLED...
We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals live blog: OLED, Switch and Lite at the lowest prices
Welcome to our Nintendo Switch deals live blog! Here we'll be keeping all you avid Nintendo fans up-to-date with the best Amazon deals and discounts on the ever-popular console as well as games, bundles and accessories to spruce up your play time. Today, for the first time ever, Amazon has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
We've now seen the end of the Amazon Early Access Sale, the surprising second 'Prime Day' this year. And we've been here to help you track down the best Amazon laptop deals among the mayhem. The sale event may have ended, but there are still some good deals to be...
What do you get with Amazon Prime?
Everything you need to know about what you get with Amazon Prime, from free delivery to streaming. What do you get with Amazon Prime? This is a question that might well be on your mind if you've heard the news about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale coming up this month. For the first time, Amazon will be holding a second members-only Prime sale event in one year, and that makes becoming an Amazon Prime member more tempting than ever.
Apple Watch Prime Day deals live blog: Apple Watch 8 deals and more
All the latest deals on Apple Watch 8 and beyond this Amazon sale. Welcome to our Amazon sale Apple Watch live blog, where we will be bringing you the best Apple Watch deals for the all-new Prime Early Access Sale, which begins today. With the Apple Watch 8 and Ultra recently announced, Apple's wearable lineup is bigger than ever. And new arrivals often mean great deals on earlier models. That's where we come in.
2021 iPad price drops to $269 in amazing Amazon Prime Day deal
The October Amazon Prime Day event is seeing some really impressive deals, but none more so than a $60 price cut on the 2021 10.2-inch iPad – now just $269 (opens in new tab). This particular model usually retails at $329, which, for the power and capability of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to get the best deals in Amazon's Prime sale next week
How to spot the best deals on Prime Day and the new Prime Early Access sale. Amazon Prime Early Access Day is just around the corner so you may be wondering how to get the best deals on Prime Day 2, as the sale's been dubbed by many. The members-only event will take place over October 11 to 12, so it's time to consider your strategy to make sure you make the most of the new addition to the sales calendar and get a (genuine) discount from one of the world's biggest retailers.
Kobo Clara 2E review: Fantastic successor to the Clara HD
The Kobo Clara 2E is the successor to Kobo’s mid-range Clara HD. It’s made some significant improvements such as adding audiobook support, upgrading the 6-inch HD screen to the latest eInk Carta technology and probably most importantly of all, it’s now fully waterproof. This is the ideal eReader for those who like to read on the move, its compact design is easy to navigate with one hand and small enough to slot into most bag pockets. It’s also an excellent choice for those who care about the environment as it’s the world’s first eReader made using recycled plastics.
Apple iPhone MagSafe cases are the essential deal of the Amazon sale
Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).
$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic
We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022
Let's be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn't realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date. First of all, let's look at those features. The...
Apple's cheapest iPad could soon get its most radical redesign yet
If there's one Apple product that's beginning to look a little (read: very) long in the tooth, it's the entry-level iPad. Apple's basic tablet is sporting a frankly prehistoric design, complete with home button and chonky bezels. But that could soon be about to change. We've heard tell for a...
This 2021 iPad is still a bargain at under $300
There are currently some very decent deals available at Amazon across the iPad range. The 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is a firm favourite for a budget buy and right now it's even cheaper than usual as Amazon has it on sale at just under $300.Get it now with $30 off for just $299 (opens in new tab) (it's usually $329).
The best Chromebooks for Cricut in 2022
The best Chromebooks for Cricut ensure you can stay creative, and in most cases, will save you a little money. You can now use your Chromebook to design projects, work on uploading designs from websites and to help edit your final masterpiece. As we explained in our piece on the...
Prime Day TV deals live blog: Save up to $400 on top TVs today
This is the place for all the best TV deals right now. The Amazon Prime Day 2 TV deals are here, and we expect to see some record-breaking prices over the coming two days. Officially called the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, most people are calling it Prime Day 2, and for good reason. Much like the July retail event, Amazon is leading the charge with some exclusive Prime Day TV deals for Prime members only.
People think they've discovered a radical secret in the Vans logo
We love discovering logo secrets here at Creative Bloq, whether it's hidden shapes in negative space or clever typography that tells a story about the brand. But sometimes the internet comes across a completely unintended logo secret that then becomes impossible to un-see. And that's what's happening now with the Vans logo.
CARS・
The best Apple Trackpad deals in October 2022
This page is a regularly updated live feed of the best Apple Trackpad deals available today. The original Apple Trackpad was released in 2010, and came just in silver (aluminium). It can be used instead of a traditional mouse or alongside it based on your preference. There are varying models of the Trackpad now, and the second gen Apple Trackpad comes in black and has edge to edge coverage of useable surface - a larger surface than the first Gen. It also has the haptic click effect and is a lot more responsive than the first Gen. You don't need batteries to power it up either – simply use the included USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your trackpad and much like the Apple magic mouse, a full charge will last you several weeks.
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0