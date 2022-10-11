Read full article on original website
Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’
Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
GOP hopefuls turn to Pence to broaden appeal before election
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump’s assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the former president’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
In Wisconsin, voters shrug off GOP candidate’s Jan. 6 tie
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Derrick Van Orden was among the thousands of people who went to Washington for the “Stop the Steal” rally headlined by then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Afterward, Van Orden was photographed on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, where rioters violently breached the building in one of American democracy’s darkest days.
McMullin's campaign has paid out over $1.6 million to Dem firms despite calling himself an 'independent'
Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican, has paid over $1.6 million to Democratic firms despite running as an independent.
Facing South Florida: Florida Redistricting
Jim takes a closer look at the redrawing of our state's congressional map with a reporter for ProPublica, who wrote about the governor's plan and the controversy that created. ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest.Guest: Joshua Kaplan, REPORTER, PROPUBLICA
'Before it is too late:' Trump attacks American Jews in post and draws swift criticism
The former president's call for support from Jews "before it's too late" has been interpreted by many as a threat.
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn't served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate's success is hardly a guarantee this...
