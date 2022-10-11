Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Increased Reimbursement for Crime Victims
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the state cap for reimbursing crime victims for property damage has been increased by two thousand dollars. With the previous cap set at $500, that means the new cap is now set at $2,500. The money is designed to...
wnynewsnow.com
Drivers in New York Can Replace Peeling License Plates for Free
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY–) The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding vehicle owners they can exchange any New York license plate that is peeling free of charge. Customers who want the next available standard plate number free of charge can email DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov. They should include...
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
wnynewsnow.com
Upstate New Yorkers Rally to Raise Minimum Wage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – A coalition of Upstate New Yorkers that includes small businesses, politicians and laborers is fighting to raise the state’s minimum wage. Tompkins County Workers’ Center hosted a rally with blue-collar workers to discuss the type of future their trying to build. “I think...
wnynewsnow.com
Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
wnynewsnow.com
Planning Ahead For Fire Prevention Week
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Saturday marks the end of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Officials say this year’s prevention week theme, “fire won’t wait, plan your escape” works to educate everyone about the importance of planning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnynewsnow.com
Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Florida residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. The storm left behind severe damage to the sunshine state. We spoke with a couple who said if they didn’t leave their home, the storm could’ve killed them. This is video taken from inside...
Comments / 0