ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

New York Announces Increased Reimbursement for Crime Victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that the state cap for reimbursing crime victims for property damage has been increased by two thousand dollars. With the previous cap set at $500, that means the new cap is now set at $2,500. The money is designed to...
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

Drivers in New York Can Replace Peeling License Plates for Free

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY–) The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding vehicle owners they can exchange any New York license plate that is peeling free of charge. Customers who want the next available standard plate number free of charge can email DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov. They should include...
POLITICS
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time

ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
ADVOCACY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Treatment#New Yorker#Dec#The Apple App Store And
wnynewsnow.com

New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
wnynewsnow.com

Upstate New Yorkers Rally to Raise Minimum Wage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) – A coalition of Upstate New Yorkers that includes small businesses, politicians and laborers is fighting to raise the state’s minimum wage. Tompkins County Workers’ Center hosted a rally with blue-collar workers to discuss the type of future their trying to build. “I think...
ITHACA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Planning Ahead For Fire Prevention Week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Saturday marks the end of the 100th annual Fire Prevention Week, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Officials say this year’s prevention week theme, “fire won’t wait, plan your escape” works to educate everyone about the importance of planning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
wnynewsnow.com

Florida residents still recovering from Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Florida residents are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. The storm left behind severe damage to the sunshine state. We spoke with a couple who said if they didn’t leave their home, the storm could’ve killed them. This is video taken from inside...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy