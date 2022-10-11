ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy a night out for a great cause!

By Samantha Smerechniak
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – United Way of Midland’s 7th annual Power of the Purse fundraiser is just a couple weeks away.

100% of the net proceeds from the event go to United Way’s Innovative Grants. The money is given to local nonprofits to help strengthen community projects.

Not only will you help give back by attending, but you’ll have the chance to win designer purses! Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

  • Eight rounds of bingo for a chance to win designer bags including Tory Burch and Kate Spade.
  • A purse raffle for a Louis Vuitton
  • Cork pull, shopping with locally owned businesses and more!
  • 2022 Women’s United Award Presentation: Kayleigh Dunn

Details:

  • October 27th
  • Midland County Horseshoe Arena
  • Doors open at 6pm

For more on this year’s event, to buy tickets, or just donate, click here. Watch the video above to get an up close look at the impact United Way of Midland has on local organizations.

