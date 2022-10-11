Scientists on Earth use high-energy protons to create isotopes to detect and treat cancer. In space, however, these same high-energy protons can pose a risk to spacecraft and the health of the astronauts traveling in them. These risks mean spacecraft must have protective shielding. Unfortunately, scientists have a great deal of uncertainty concerning the risks posed by these high-energy protons. To learn more about the risks and about using these protons to produce isotopes, scientists measured the cross sections (probabilities) for high-energy proton reactions used to produce important new radiopharmaceuticals.

