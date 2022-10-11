Yeah, I get it. Saturday's road game against Michigan was an atrocious performance by Penn State where Michigan had 11 first downs in the game before Penn State even had one. And that single first down in the first half came when Clifford broke a 62-yard run that led to the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown. What makes the 41-17 blowout sting perhaps even more for many PSU fans was the fact that there was a glimmer of hope as the Lions only trailed by two at halftime. However, that was simply a byproduct of smoke and mirrors for a squad that outworked and outperformed top to bottom.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO