Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
‘It’s embarrassing’: Penn State defense gets gashed by Michigan in blowout loss
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — PJ Mustipher sat under Michigan Stadium and offered a succinct assessment of Penn State’s performance in an embarrassing defeat at Michigan on Saturday. “Just feeling like another team just completely dominated us,” the fifth-year senior defensive tackle and team captain said. “That never feels good. It's kind of embarrassing.
JJ McCarthy on Michigan State: ‘We want Paul back’
What did JJ McCarthy say about Michigan State?When do Michigan and Michigan State play?. On Saturday afternoon, JJ McCarthy and the Michigan Wolverines absolutely dominated Penn State on way to a 41-17 win at the Big House. During the game, the Wolverines rushed for over 400 yards against what had...
Michigan State atmosphere blows NJ OT Juan Minaya away
Class of 2024 Paramus, (NJ) offensive tackle Juan Minaya was back in East Lansing again for another unofficial visit to Michigan State yesterday. The game-day atmosphere blew Minaya away.
2024 CB Jalen Todd impressed by Michigan win
Southfield (Mich.) A&T cornerback Jalen Todd holds a Michigan offer and saw the Wolverines defeat conference foe Penn State on Saturday.
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Michigan Game
Yeah, I get it. Saturday's road game against Michigan was an atrocious performance by Penn State where Michigan had 11 first downs in the game before Penn State even had one. And that single first down in the first half came when Clifford broke a 62-yard run that led to the Nittany Lions’ first touchdown. What makes the 41-17 blowout sting perhaps even more for many PSU fans was the fact that there was a glimmer of hope as the Lions only trailed by two at halftime. However, that was simply a byproduct of smoke and mirrors for a squad that outworked and outperformed top to bottom.
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Sunday Morning Quarterback: Three postgame reads on Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan
It’s time for a lowdown leveling with players and fans, and even James Franklin can’t talk his way out of it this time. The only cure is a slow, steady, and resolute recovery. And plenty of loose ends and unhinged parts are lying around after that destruction in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer praises JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana, has prediction for Penn State matchup
Urban Meyer was pleased with Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy’s performance against Indiana in Week 6. Michigan is a top 5 team and McCarthy’s leadership on offense has helped the team remain undefeated into Week 7. McCarthy will look to have another big performance for Michigan this week. In...
Michigan State checks all the boxes for 4-Star QB Davi Belfort on his visit
Michigan State coaches hosted 2024 Miami, (FL) four-star quarterback Davi Belfort for an unofficial visit yesterday. The trip was the second time Belfort and his family have been to East Lansing. The latest trip solidified everything he already loved about the program.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
2024 Avon, (OH) 4-Star OT Luke Hamilton recaps his Michigan State visit
Michigan State had 2024 Avon, (OH) four-star offensive tackle Luke Hamilton back on campus Saturday for their double-overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. Hamilton talked about the visit and where the Spartans are on his list.
Penn State gets obliterated by Michigan, revealing what the program has become
The Nittany Lions once again faltered after an undefeated start.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh explains importance of naming Michigan Stadium tunnel after longtime HC Lloyd Carr
Jim Harbaugh recognized how important it was for the program to have the Michigan Stadium tunnel named after former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. Carr last coached Michigan in 2007, but he remained a fixture at the university. He coached Michigan for 13 seasons and won a national championship in 1997. Even 25 years after that championship, Carr continued to be recognized for his accomplishments at the school.
Michigan State game-day was even better than Bai Jobe imagined
Oklahoma four-star EDGE Bai Jobe, the highest rated prospect in the 2023 class was back in East Lansing Saturday. This trip was his first visit as a committed prospect and his first game-day experience. Jobe talks about the visit and how he was blown away by the atmosphere.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
Maize n Brew
Poll Results: Overwhelming majority of Michigan fans prefer the Maize Out game to kickoff at night
Much has been made about the Michigan Wolverines’ Maize Out game this year being a noon kickoff. Some fans are okay with it, but most would prefer it be a primetime start. In our SB Nation Reacts survey conducted this week, a whopping 80% of Michigan fans would rather have the Maize Out game kick off under the lights of the Big House.
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup of unbeaten teams kicks off at noon.
