Projecting a path for clinical translation of 3D-bioprinted human tissues
Three-dimensional bioprinting is an emerging technology that has the potential to build human tissue, on demand, to treat a wide range of human diseases. However, bridging the gap from research at the benchtop to clinical translation requires a host of resources, time, and energy. A new Science Translational Medicine perspective authored by researchers in Carnegie Mellon University's Regenerative Biomaterials and Therapeutics Group examines core challenges to overcome in the field of 3D bioprinting and essential milestones to translate to the clinic.
Model demonstrates how RNA splicing defects contribute to Alzheimer's disease
Researchers have puzzled over the neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer's disease for decades, but treatments to stop or reverse the disease's effects on the brain have remained elusive. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital recently added an important piece to the puzzle by creating a mouse model that more closely resembles the disease in humans than previous models. The findings appeared today in Nature Aging.
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Risk of severe breakthrough COVID-19 infection is higher for people with HIV with moderately low CD4 cell counts
People with HIV who have moderate immune suppression appear to be at greater risk of severe COVID-19 "breakthrough" infection after vaccination, according to a study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. These findings suggest that this group should be considered for additional vaccine dosages...
Is 'frozen shoulder' a genetic condition? Study finds links to specific genes
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The risk genes are associated with nearly a sixfold increase in the odds of...
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
Study finds antisepsis agents interchangeable in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopaedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection.
Gene associated with better immune response, protection after COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a study exploring how certain genes can help generate a strong immune response following vaccination with two commonly used COVID-19 vaccines—identifying a particular gene associated with a high antibody response. In their findings published in Nature Medicine,...
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
Engineering a solution to a skin-deep problem of blood oxygen measurements
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people first learned about a small medical device called a pulse oximeter. The device clips onto the fingertip and within seconds, measures the oxygen level in a person's blood. Pulse oximeters grew in popularity during the pandemic as more people became interested in monitoring themselves for a drop in oxygen levels, a symptom of COVID-19 that warrants immediate medical attention.
Researchers build understanding of the virus universe using metatranscriptome mining
A team of researchers from the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and collaborating academic research institutions have discovered new RNA bacteriophages, viruses that attack bacteria, advancing understanding of virus evolution. Findings were published in the journal Cell. Viruses are considered the most numerous and diverse biological entities on Earth, and...
New study finds distinct brain networks associated with risk and resilience in depression
A new study that links the location of brain injury to levels of depression in patients following the injury has identified two distinct brain networks; one associated with increased depression symptoms and one associated with decreased depression symptoms. The large-scale study led by researchers with University of Iowa Health Care expands on previous findings and suggests that these brain networks might be potential targets for neuromodulation therapies to treat depression.
Experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is associated with poorer mental health
Having symptoms of COVID-19 has been associated with worse mental health and lower life satisfaction. The study, which is part of the COVID-19 Longitudinal Health and Wellbeing National Core Study, is published today in The Lancet Psychiatry. The study is led by researchers from King's College London and University College London in collaboration with several UK institutions. The study looked at the impact of COVID-19 infection on subsequent mental health and well-being.
Air pollution tips the scale for obesity in women
Obesity has been a major global health issue in recent decades as more people eat unhealthy diets and fail to exercise regularly. A new University of Michigan study suggests there is another factor that tips the scale in women's weight, body mass index, waist circumference and body fat—air pollution.
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
Livers have the potential to function for more than 100 years
There is a small, but growing, subset of livers that have been transplanted and have a cumulative age of more than 100 years, according to researchers from University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, and TransMedics, Andover, Massachusetts. They studied these livers to identify characteristics to determine why these organs are so resilient, paving the way for considering the potential expanded use of older liver donors. The research team presented their findings at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
'Sentient' brain cells in dish learn to play video game: study
Brain cells living in a dish can learn to play the classic video game Pong, thus demonstrating "intelligent and sentient behavior," Australian neuroscientists argue in a new paper. Brett Kagan, who led the study published Wednesday in the journal Neuron, told AFP his findings open the door to a new...
