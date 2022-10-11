Read full article on original website
Related
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Death of Spartanburg County woman, 88, investigated as homicide
COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to investigate a death on Thursday afternoon. Betty Doris Horton, 88, was pronounced dead at a home on Battleground Road near Bud Arthur Bridge Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine her cause of death, but the coroner said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Bond not set for suspect in Upstate mass murder
The suspect in the largest murder case in Spartanburg County history will remain behind bars, after seeing a judge Wednesday. James Drayton is accused of shooting and killing five people at a home in Inman on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
11-year-old Anderson County girl reported missing found safe, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An 11-year-old Upstate girl who had been reported missing Thursday night was found safe, according to deputies. Anderson County Sheriff's Office deputies had posted on Facebook that Joselin Molina-Castro was last seen at Robert Anderson Middle School and did not return home on the school bus.
WYFF4.com
'He was my absolute world': Loved one remembers one of the five victims found dead in Inman home
INMAN, S.C. — Samatha McKelvey and 37-year-old Thomas Anderson dated for six years. "His laugh was contagious, his smile was even worse than that," McKelvey said. Through the ups and downs, McKelvey said Thomas was one of a kind. "Just everything that has happened. I'm just still so confused...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
First court appearance for man who confessed to five murders
A man who investigators say confessed to killing five people in Spartanburg had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Burke County.
Sheriff: Man who killed 5 was high, hadn't slept for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man using drugs who hadn't slept in days shot and killed five people in a South Carolina home where people gathered to get high, a sheriff said Tuesday. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested on Monday in Burke County, Georgia, after crashing during a police chase, said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright at a news conference. Drayton was driving a car taken from the home where the shooting took place in the city of Inman, the sheriff said.
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
FOX Carolina
Upstate man gets prison time for faking COVID-19 test
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - To avoid being placed back behind bars, an Upstate man faked a positive COVID-19 test - and it landed him in prison. Orin Jerel Kemp, 45, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obstruction of justice. In April 2021, Kemp, who is from Pendleton, was facing...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Emergency crews responded Tuesday night to the scene of a deadly crash along a Cherokee County road.
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
AOL Corp
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Loved by all’: Firefighter dies trying to put gas in car, South Carolina coroner says
A beloved 29-year-old firefighter died while refueling a car that ran out of gas on a South Carolina road, officials said. Daniel Bagwell was trying to put gas in the car when another vehicle hit him on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office. Bagwell, who...
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
Upstate man dead after hit and run in Cherokee County
A Gaffney man is dead following a hit and run. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 32 year old Terry John Roland was walking along US Highway 29 just before 10PM Tuesday night, when he was struck and killed.
Comments / 0