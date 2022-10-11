A couple of years ago, I wrote articles about Cubs players who had played in exactly one game for the team from 1970-2009 and from 2010-19. I also noted a few from the last two years last December (so some of this article will look familiar). Matt Dermody was in last year’s article for his single appearance in 2020, but he’s no longer a one-game Cub, as he pitched in one game for the Cubs in 2022.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO