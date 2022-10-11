Read full article on original website
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Cub Tracks closes in
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. In the news:. Ex-Cub pitchers are busily keeping themselves out of the playoffs. Scott...
Former Cubs closer and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died
There was a time, in the late 1970s, when the split-finger pitch thrown by Cubs closer Bruce Sutter baffled nearly every batter who tried to hit it. Sutter had five outstanding seasons for the Cubs, but eventually his success led to an arbitration award deemed too expensive for the sclerotic Wrigley ownership regime, and he was traded to the Cardinals.
Outside The Confines: Friday night is all right for baseball
Happy Friday, baseball family. I hope the postseason is treating you all well, even if the weather isn’t. (Where I live in Canada we got snow all day yesterday so frankly the rain delays didn’t seem so bad in comparison). News is a little on the light side...
Cubs' top hitting streaks vs. rival teams, Part 1
During a game of last week's Mets-Padres Wild Card Series, a broadcaster noted that Josh Bell of San Diego had an 18-game hitting streak against New York. I'd never given any thought about hitting streaks against specific opponent. But after hearing about Bell's streak, I set out to find the...
BCB After Dark: Whither Willson?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark, the swingin’ after-party for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’ve got one more show this week and we’re so happy that you stopped in for it. The dress code tonight is casual. There is still a table available for you in the second row. We hope you’ll stay for a while. Bring your own beverage.
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
Baseball history unpacked, October 12
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
The pitch clock will speed up games in 2023, but the average MLB game time already went down in 2022
Of all the rule changes, the one I most look forward to is the pitch clock. MLB games have been getting longer and longer over the last couple of decades, and the clock is intended to pick up the pace. Per the Associated Press, it made a significant difference in...
Matt Mervis, Luis Devers named Cubs Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Year
The Cubs today announced their choice for the best minor league player and pitcher for the 2022 season. First baseman Matt Mervis was named the Buck O’Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year and right-hander Luis Devers was named the Vedie Himsl Cubs Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Mariners vs. Astros
One of the American League division series resumes today, Mariners vs. Astros. The other one, Guardians vs. Yankees will have to wait a day due to weather:. The National League clubs take a travel day with both those series tied 1-1; they will both resume Friday, with the venues changing to Philadelphia and San Diego. (Not that the Dodgers and Padres really need a travel day, they’ll just bus from Los Angeles to San Diego.)
One-game Cubs, 2020-22
A couple of years ago, I wrote articles about Cubs players who had played in exactly one game for the team from 1970-2009 and from 2010-19. I also noted a few from the last two years last December (so some of this article will look familiar). Matt Dermody was in last year’s article for his single appearance in 2020, but he’s no longer a one-game Cub, as he pitched in one game for the Cubs in 2022.
Outside The Confines: Off to a good start
There was a whole lotta baseball yesterday. By far the best game, from a neutral standpoint, was the Astros 8-7 win over Seattle on a three-run, walk-off home run by Yordan Alvarez. Ben Clemens has a wrap-up of that instant classic. Mike Petriello notes that no player has ever had...
