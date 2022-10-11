ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Supreme Court: Gay marriage case video can be made public

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gb5bj_0iUQMMcL00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Video of a landmark 2010 trial that cleared the way for gay marriage in California can be made public, the culmination of a years-long legal fight. The Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it would not intervene in the dispute over the recordings, leaving in place lower court rulings permitting the video’s release.

The trial more than a decade ago led to the resumption in 2013 of gay marriage in the nation’s most populous state. That was two years before the Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a nationwide right.

As is typical the justices said nothing about the case in declining to hear it, and it was among many the court declined.

The case the justices rejected began in 2008 when a California Supreme Court ruling legalized same-sex marriage. Voters, however, responded by passing Proposition 8 forbidding it. Two gay couples then sued and proponents of Proposition 8 defended it when the state said it wouldn’t.

Because of the interest in the case, the judge overseeing it, Vaughn Walker, initially ordered that it be livestreamed to other courthouses. Proponents of the measure objected, and the Supreme Court stopped the proposed broadcast from happening. Walker did, however, record the trial under rules allowing the practice, but he said it was for his own use and not for the purpose of being broadcast or televised. The video became part of the record of the case but remained under seal.

In the case itself, Walker eventually sided with the gay couples, ruling that Proposition 8 was unconstitutional and barring the state from enforcing it. The case went to the Supreme Court and in a 2013 technical ruling the justices cleared the way for the resumption of same-sex marriage in the state. Two years later the justices ruled 5-4 that same-sex marriage was a nationwide right.

Walker, for his part, has been retired since 2011. After the trial was over, however, the judge used video clips of it during public appearances. A court stopped that practice but there continued to be efforts to unseal the recording. An appeals court determined that the seal on the video would expire in 2020 under local rules.

Some proponents of Proposition 8 argued that the video should remain sealed. But a judge concluded that there was no evidence that anyone involved in the case “fears retaliation or harassment if the recordings are released.” The judge also said no one believed at the time of the trial that Walker’s “commitment to personal use of the recordings meant that the trial recordings would remain under seal forever.” A federal appeals court also ruled against the Proposition 8 proponents, leading them to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The case is Dennis Hollingsworth v. Kristin M. Perry, 21-1304.

Comments / 169

Kimberly Bradshaw
4d ago

All courts except for family courts should be open to the public. Nothing done in the courts should not be transparent. Courts need video documentation. That includes the Supreme Court.

Reply
11
Pastor Jack.
4d ago

For those of you who follow the 66 book Christian Bible Leviticus 18:22 for man shall not lay with man as it is an abomination in the Lord's eyes. For those of you who don't follow it, do we really need to see same sex couples doing their romantic thing in public? What do we tell our children about the sights that confuse them? Why should we have to say anything? Man/ woman is nature. That doesn't confuse children.

Reply(13)
13
Morticia Wheeler
5d ago

The answer to your concerns about marriage equality is simple...Don't marry someone of the same gender. Problem solved.

Reply(43)
35
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump chides US Jews for lack of support, as whistleblower says Don Jr wanted ‘handout’

Donald Trump has criticised American Jewish people for not being supportive enough of him and Israel. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Mr Trump claimed on Truth Social on Sunday morning. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US.”“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story –Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be PM! US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!”...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hollingsworth
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Marriage#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Same Sex Marriage#Racism#The Supreme Court#California Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent forgot he was previously registered as a Democrat

Former Vice President Adlai Stevenson once said, “The hardest thing about any political campaign is how to win without proving that you are unworthy of winning.” Given today’s political climate, and the Democratic focus on what they deem as “misinformation,” one would presume that not telling the truth about one’s previous political party registration would be proof that someone is unworthy of winning. Yet, that is what Adam Frisch, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, allegedly has done. Frisch will face Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the midterm elections.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy