AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
Over £800 million to support improved healthcare delivery and breakthroughs in new treatments
Patients up and down the country are set to benefit from innovative new treatments and improved delivery of health and care services following significant funding to support ground-breaking experimental medicine research and advance the UK's response to patient safety challenges. Today (Friday 14 October) the government has announced that over...
Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
Total body PET/CT scans can effectively visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with arthritis
Total body PET/CT scans can successfully visualize systemic joint involvement in patients with autoimmune arthritis, according to new first-in-human research published in the October issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. The total body PET/CT scans showed high agreement with standard joint-by-joint rheumatological evaluation and a moderate to strong correlation with rheumatological outcome measures.
Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
New findings point to specific genes linked with increased risk of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
Certain types of dietary fiber fuel inflammation in some people with inflammatory bowel disease
People who suffer from inflammatory bowel disease may soon have access to personalized dietary guidelines to keep them feeling well, thanks to new research on how dietary fiber affects the disease. The research team discovered that certain types of dietary fiber cause an inflammatory response in some patients, causing symptoms...
Research sheds light on specific protein interaction that could provide new treatment strategy to combat Cholera
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its 7th ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
The impact of COVID-19 on the metrics for stroke care
A recent study published in PLOS ONE evaluated the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on stroke code (SC) metrics. Spain is one of the countries affected most by the COVID-19 pandemic caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). More than 70,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Community of Madrid (CM) by June 15, 2020. This catastrophe has obscured other pathologies leading to substantial interference in health systems.
Sewage monitoring method detects hepatitis virus in wastewater samples
Researchers in Sweden have created a method that now makes it possible to monitor sewage for a virus that has is believed to be linked to hepatitis outbreaks worldwide. First developed for the Covid-19 pandemic, the method can be adapted for a number of viruses, including monkey pox, offering a valuable addition to the public health toolkit.
Study compares two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection. The results suggesting health care practitioners can select either aqueous-based antisepsis solution when treating open fractures on the basis of solution availability, patient contraindications, or product cost are published in The Lancet.
Associations of cardioprotective medications with COVID-19 outcomes
In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, researchers evaluated coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients taking four types of cardioprotective medicines. COVID-19, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains a substantial public health threat. Individuals with cardiovascular risk factors such as obesity and diabetes have an increased risk of adverse COVID-19 outcomes. Specifically, older patients have an elevated risk, possibly due to the loss of endogenous cardioprotective mechanisms and endothelial dysfunction. As such, it has been postulated that medicines that decrease cardiovascular risk may benefit COVID-19 patients.
SARS-CoV-2 envelope structural protein found to form voltage-activated and calcium-activated calcium channels
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) envelope (E) protein activity in terms of calcium cations (Ca2+) cations. Functional ion channels are critical in the infectious cycles of several viruses since viruses modify host ionic balance (especially Ca2+)...
Pain-sensing neurons protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage
Neurons that sense pain protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage by regulating the microbial community living in the intestines, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The researchers, whose report appears Oct. 14 in Cell, found in a preclinical model that pain-sensing neurons in...
Omicron sublineage BA.2.75.2 largely resistant to several monoclonal antibody antiviral treatments
A study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden shows that the coronavirus variant BA.2.75.2, an Omicron sublineage, largely evades neutralizing antibodies in the blood and is resistant to several monoclonal antibody antiviral treatments. The findings, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggest a risk of increased SARS-CoV-2 infections this winter, unless the new updated bivalent vaccines help to boost immunity in the population.
