Governor Hutchinson Selected to Lead National Education Organization

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 5 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 11, 2022, Governor Asa Hutchinson was selected as the Education Commission of the States (ECS) Chairman. The Education Commission of States is a national, nonpartisan organization that serves as a partner to state education leaders.

It is an honor to have been selected as Chairman of ECS. Arkansas has been a leader in education from computer science to pandemic learning, and I am excited for the opportunity to work with other leaders to secure our children’s future.

Governor Asa Hutchinson

According to a release, as Chairman, Hutchinson will lead the Chairs Initiative, primarily focusing on expanded computer science education.

