Travel

WDW News Today

RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week

With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort

Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not like him when he’s angry, but you’ll love him when he’s cute! That’s right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT

A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Pricing Released for Monsieur Paul Ahead of Reopening at EPCOT

After being closed for over two years, Monsieur Paul in EPCOT will finally reopen for dinner on Tuesday, October 18 at EPCOT. The prix fixe menu was previously released and we now know how much a meal will cost. Dining at Monsieur Paul will be $195 per adult (plus tax...
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

New ’Hercules’ Loungefly Backpack, Headband, and Windbreaker Fly Into Disneyland

“Hercules” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with all new merchandise designed to go the distance. The new Disney Parks exclusive Loungefly backpack, headband, and windbreaker will take you from zero to hero in no time flat. Our wallets are about to become damsels in distress!. Hercules Loungefly Backpack –...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Halloween Sweatpants & Stitch Magnets Now Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although spooky season has but only a few weeks left, some of the new merchandise is still trickling into Disneyland Resort. So let’s take a look at the latest assortment we found!. ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Sweatpants...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Jack Skellington’s loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month

Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
THEATER & DANCE
WDW News Today

Animal Kingdom Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022

You can enjoy the wilds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom a little longer this fall and winter now that hours have been extended in late October, all of November, and early December. Animal Kingdom will now open an hour earlier, at 8:00 a.m., and close an hour later, at 8:00...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Another Friendship Boat Debuts New Paint Scheme at EPCOT

In August, we reported that Friendship III was the first Friendship boat to receive a new paint scheme. Now Friendship IV has debuted with a new look as well. The Friendship Boats provide service to and from EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and select nearby resorts. Friendship IV now has...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

