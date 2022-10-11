Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
Learn About Construction Trades In Free ‘Hands On’ Event October 17
There's a special, free event coming to the Northland on Monday, October 17. It's being hosted by local trade unions and the goal is to educate people about the trades and offer real hands-on experience. It takes place in Eveleth at the Curling Club at 901 Hatrick Avenue on Monday,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
Essentia Health Hosting Job Fair In Duluth October 13th
Are you looking for a job in the healthcare industry? Essentia Health may be the place for you and they are holding a job fair in Duluth this month. This comes just a few months after Essentia Health reminded everyone to take care of themselves. While this may seem obvious, they warned that everyone's schedule would be picking up come spring and summertime and in return, people wouldn't be taking the time to get their physicals because they'd be so busy.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
Creepy Fun! Don’t Miss Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours In Superior, Wisconsin
It's the creepy, cool time of the year when there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship to the Haunted Shack and everything in between, it's easy to stay busy with your family and friends. One thing you'll want to make sure to...
businessnorth.com
Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager
Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth
Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
Repairs To Leave A Main Sewer Line In Superior ‘Like New’, Fed Provides Half-Million In Funding
You can't see it. It's almost one hundred years old. But with the repairs currently underway, one of the main sewer lines in Superior will finish up "like new". And, the city will have completed the project with almost a half-million dollars that it didn't have to spend of its own.
businessnorth.com
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
Superior Fire Department Open House-Car Seat Clinic Happens October 22
Get an up-close look at the workings of the Superior Fire Department, learn about important safety measures, and have some fun at the same time. Everyone's invited to attend the Open House at the department's Headquarters facility on Tower Avenue, Saturday, October 22. It'll be an afternoon full of activities...
Will the Iron Range finally go red? Control of Legislature could hinge on 7 seats in northeastern Minnesota
The century-old Nick’s Bar in the small Iron Range city of Gilbert was dim and empty on a recent Saturday morning as DFL state Rep. Dave Lislegard gathered with six area political leaders interested in rekindling support for a party that’s been losing ground. The meeting captured the...
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0