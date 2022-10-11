ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilson, NC
City
Burlington, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

Greensboro — An investigation is underway after a Family Dollar was robbed Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. Greensboro Police arrived to Family Dollar at at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard around 4:50 p.m., according to police a man entered the store and took an undisclosed mount of cash at gunpoint before leaving on foot.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County man charged for trying to push woman out of car

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after trying to push a woman from a moving car on Wednesday. Gregory Tadeo, 29, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Communications received a 911 call from a woman saying that Tadeo was trying to push her from a moving car. During the call, they lost contact with the woman but heard cars passing.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Asheboro Police Respond to Vehicular Fight

ASHEBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Pritchard Street and Farr Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived, two vehicles were found with damage, along with three subjects involved in a verbal altercation. During their investigation officers determined that David James Alexandro Rosales had purposely rammed another vehicle which was occupied by his ex-girlfriend, Catherine Elizabeth Welch, and her new boyfriend, Joshua Lewis Poteat. Rosales was arrested and charged with the following offenses that occurred in the City of Asheboro:
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
abc45.com

Woman Flashes Pistol in School Parking Lot Argument

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday at 4:00 p.m., a School Resource Officer at Southern Alamance High School received a report of an individual possessing a pistol in a parking lot. On arrival to the parking lot, the SRO was unable to locate the individual or vehicle. The next...
GRAHAM, NC
abc45.com

One man is injured after being shot in Winston-Salem

An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after one person was shot. Winston-Salem Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to 2050 Urban St. When officers arrived on scene they found Joaquin Lopez-Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Lopez-Lopez, was taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

One man hurt after being shot inside night club

Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt early Saturday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to a local hospital after 47-year-old Desmond Cobb arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb told officers he was inside Lounge 34 when he was shot. Cobb is in...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

All in the family – in jail

A mother, her son, and her father are now in the Alamance County Detention Center as a result of her attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail where the son was already being held on other charges. According to a release from the Alamance County sheriff’s office, investigators learned on...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

