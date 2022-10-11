Read full article on original website
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
Graham woman accused of holding pistol during argument in school parking lot, arrested
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says they found the woman accused of holding a firearm during an argument in a school's parking lot. Deputies say they received a report from a school resource officer at Southern Alamance High School about a person holding a pistol at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient...
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
Randolph County man charged for trying to push woman out of car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after trying to push a woman from a moving car on Wednesday. Gregory Tadeo, 29, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Communications received a 911 call from a woman saying that Tadeo was trying to push her from a moving car. During the call, they lost contact with the woman but heard cars passing.
Asheboro Police Respond to Vehicular Fight
ASHEBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday at 10:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Pritchard Street and Farr Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived, two vehicles were found with damage, along with three subjects involved in a verbal altercation. During their investigation officers determined that David James Alexandro Rosales had purposely rammed another vehicle which was occupied by his ex-girlfriend, Catherine Elizabeth Welch, and her new boyfriend, Joshua Lewis Poteat. Rosales was arrested and charged with the following offenses that occurred in the City of Asheboro:
Winston-Salem police seize nearly $1 Million worth of drugs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force got a hold of nearly 9 pounds of drugs, four firearms and cash during an investigation, according to Winston-Salem police. Authorities say these items are worth nearly $1,000,000. Through their investigation, detectives say they found that a Germanton woman, Jessica...
Greensboro police: 4 people arrested following shooting near Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in relation to a shooting near Dudley High School that sent one person to the hospital Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. in regards to a shooting. They...
Have you seen this man? Durham police looking for robbery suspect
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. Durham police believe a man is suspect in a robbery that happened August 31. Police said the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Pilot Street near the American Tobacco Trail in Durham.
One man is injured after being shot in Winston-Salem
An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after one person was shot. Winston-Salem Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to 2050 Urban St. When officers arrived on scene they found Joaquin Lopez-Lopez, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Lopez-Lopez, was taken to Atrium Baptist Medical Center for...
Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
One man hurt after being shot inside night club
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt early Saturday morning. Winston-Salem Police responded to a local hospital after 47-year-old Desmond Cobb arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Cobb told officers he was inside Lounge 34 when he was shot. Cobb is in...
All in the family – in jail
A mother, her son, and her father are now in the Alamance County Detention Center as a result of her attempt to smuggle drugs into the jail where the son was already being held on other charges. According to a release from the Alamance County sheriff’s office, investigators learned on...
Man taken to hospital after he’s trapped under truck in Food Lion parking lot in Selma
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was taken to a Wake County hospital after he was injured while trying to jump-start a truck in Selma on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported before 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Lion at 1433 S. Pollock St. in Selma, police said.
