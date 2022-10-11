Illinois domestic violence suspect found dead in police standoff

HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County S.W.A.T. team said a domestic violence suspect was found dead inside a residence after a standoff lasting several hours.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 a.m. on Monday, the 911 call center received a request for a welfare check on a man in the 5100 block of N. Buckskin Drive.

Patrol officers who arrived at 10:53 witnessed the man come outside the house to let his dog out. When the officers made contact with the man, he retreated inside the house, police said.

According to police reports, the man was the subject of a domestic violence investigation, having allegedly battered a woman at that address the night before. She had since left the residence, police said.

Authorities were also warned that the man had a number of guns inside the house, police said.

S.W.A.T. and negotiators were called to the scene after 1 p.m. After several hours without contact, police entered the home around 7:30 p.m. and found the man dead within.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly released, and police say the incident is under investigation.

