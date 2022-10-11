Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three men were shot during a possible robbery attempt in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
Fort Bend County prostitution arrest now looks like human traffickingCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
More than meets the eye in Downtown HoustonB.KarlHouston, TX
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Freddy, the kitty with the power to melt your heart
Looking for a cat who’s a cuddler to the CORE? Meet Freddy, your new best friend. The Russian Blue cat is a love bug with sweet purrs and overly friendly demeanor who has never met a stranger in his life!. Volunteers with Houston Humane Society say he would be...
Texas Rennaisance Festival of Ye Old Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Lady Sally of Sugar Land just won!
HOUSTON – Hear ye, hear ye - On a special edition of Houston Life, live from The Texas Renaissance Festival, the king and queen spin the wheel for Lady Sally of Sugar Land. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.
KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Wildcats linebacker Khai McGhee
This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Khai McGhee, a linebacker at Angleton High School. When he’s not making a play on the football field, he still finds away to make an impact each and every day, his coach says. “He’s a wrecking...
🔒Full moon splendor🌕, happy doggies🐶🐶🐶, stunning reflections🪞: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions
HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
5 things to do this fall in League City
Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
Gear up, Astros fans! ⚾ New ALCS merch now available after division series sweep against Seattle
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in a historic, long-lasting postseason game with a home run by shortstop Jeremy Peña Saturday night. Fans across Houston have flocked to the Astros Union Station Team Store to grab the newest ALCS merch. Academy stores across the Houston...
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
University Place: The Houston neighborhood’s 15 best experiences under $15 🌻
HOUSTON – A few miles southwest of downtown Houston’s towering high-rises, University Place is a wonderland of art and architecture. Bound by Highway 59 to the north, Kirby Drive to the west, North Braeswood to the south and Main Street to the east, the area is nestled between the Museum District, Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center and West U.
Child reportedly stabbed to death by her mother at NW Harris County park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A child is dead after she was reportedly stabbed by her mother while at a northwest Harris County park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at Spring Creek Park, in the 15000 block of Brown Rd in the Tomball area.
Building Something: Aldine’s Johnson Ready to Get It Done
THIS SEASON IS BIG-TIME FOR ALDINE’S JOSHUA JOHNSON. The Mustangs’ linebacker and fullback knows his senior year will be consequential. “This seems to be a defining year,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to college, regardless, but I prefer to go to a school I’m comfortable with. Right now, the goal isn’t to go to college for football. The goal right now is to play football to go to college.”
A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision
As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
3 shot after minor crash leads to shooting at SE Houston intersection, police say
HOUSTON – Three people were shot after a minor crash at an intersection led to an argument, then a shooting in southeast Houston early Sunday, Houston police said. It happened in the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive at around 2 a.m. HPD Lt. R. Willkens said a truck and...
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 610 South Loop westbound at Crestmont shut down due to 5 vehicle crash
HOUSTON – All westbound mainlanes at 610 South Loop are closed after a 5-vehicle crash near Crestmont Street, according to Houston TranStar. Police and emergency vehicles have blocked the highway and diverted traffic onto the frontage road. No injuries have been reported. Drivers are urged to take another route.
Motorcyclist hit, killed by driver in pickup truck near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A search is underway for the driver of a pickup truck that hit a motorcyclist near downtown Houston early Saturday, according to Houston Police. According to HPD Lt. J. Buttitta, the crash occurred at around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Allen Parkway near Taft Street.
15-year-old mother in critical condition after shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left a 15-year-old mother in critical condition Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7200 block of Kings Gate around 4:20 p.m. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, the girl got into an argument or some sort...
Missing Humble teen identified as driver of vehicle found in Nebraska following chase; woman’s body discovered in trunk, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – The driver of a vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Nebraska has been identified as missing Humble teen Tyler Roenz. A woman’s body has been found in the trunk, but her identity has not yet been released, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Man shot during argument outside convenience store in NE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot after an argument with another man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston, police say. It happened in the 9800 block of Mesa Drive near Sterlingshire at around 10:45 p.m. Lt. Crowson with Houston Police Department said a fight took place between the...
Doctors using brain surgery to improve symptoms of severe OCD
HOUSTON – Researchers from around the world met Friday to discuss treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with a brain surgery called deep brain stimulation (DBS). The surgery has been used many times before for tremors (like when someone has Parkinson’s.) Baylor College of Medicine doctors have seen success treating...
