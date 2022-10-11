ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Click2Houston.com

🔒Full moon splendor🌕, happy doggies🐶🐶🐶, stunning reflections🪞: See the best of our latest Click2Pins submissions

HOUSTON – It’s October and we’re all feeling a little happier now that Halloween is on the horizon. This week of Click2Pins submissions definitely had that feeling. In case you’re wondering, Click2Pins.com is where we find the photos that are making your life what it is in Southeast Texas. We love seeing your submissions of weather, animals, news around where you are and touching moments that bring us closer to what matters to you.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 things to do this fall in League City

Look no further than League City, which has a variety activities for families, or just couples in need of some time together. While there is lots to do in League City, here are five things in particular to highlight. 1. Go on a GeoTour. This family-friendly activity sends people on...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

The future of COVID-19 in Houston

For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

University Place: The Houston neighborhood’s 15 best experiences under $15 🌻

HOUSTON – A few miles southwest of downtown Houston’s towering high-rises, University Place is a wonderland of art and architecture. Bound by Highway 59 to the north, Kirby Drive to the west, North Braeswood to the south and Main Street to the east, the area is nestled between the Museum District, Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center and West U.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Building Something: Aldine’s Johnson Ready to Get It Done

THIS SEASON IS BIG-TIME FOR ALDINE’S JOSHUA JOHNSON. The Mustangs’ linebacker and fullback knows his senior year will be consequential. “This seems to be a defining year,” Johnson said. “I’ll go to college, regardless, but I prefer to go to a school I’m comfortable with. Right now, the goal isn’t to go to college for football. The goal right now is to play football to go to college.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

A search for answers: Who killed Devian Dunbar?

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of a young man who was gunned down at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 9, 2022, Devian Dunbar and another person were sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 2200 block of Westcreek Ln.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

JOHNSON: On the Brink of a Big Decision

As Houston Christian’s star combo-guard Loghan Johnson prepares to make her college choice next week, the senior reflects on her basketball journey dating back over a decade. “I really started with tennis and soccer as a little kid,” she laughed. “Tennis really developed my hand-eye coordination and soccer helped...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Doctors using brain surgery to improve symptoms of severe OCD

HOUSTON – Researchers from around the world met Friday to discuss treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with a brain surgery called deep brain stimulation (DBS). The surgery has been used many times before for tremors (like when someone has Parkinson’s.) Baylor College of Medicine doctors have seen success treating...
HOUSTON, TX

