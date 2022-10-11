Notre Dame remained undefeated in the Shamrock Series (11-0) after caging the Cougars in historical fashion defeating #16 BYU, 28-20 in Las Vegas. 62,742 fans were in attendance marking it as the biggest crowd in Nevada’s collegiate event history. Head Coach Marcus Freeman earned his first win as a head coach against a ranked opponent. And, Irish tight end Michael Mayer became Notre Dame’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end. Mayer finished with 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Although the talented tight end received player-of-the-game honors, the glue that held the offense together was quarterback, Drew Pyne. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards including three touchdowns. His accuracy was pivotal in keeping drives alive and adding touchdowns to the scoreboard in lieu of field goals.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO