S2E31: 10 Years Later Notre Dame Still Stuffed Stanford Despite What David Shaw Thinks, and Now the Irish Are A Lot Better

David Shaw hit us with the “many people are saying” nonsense regarding his team getting stuffed at the goalline in 2012 as his program continues to sink back deep into the depths of the abyss of college football. Notre Dame, on the other hand, has beaten Stanford three straight times and looks for their 4th in a row over the Cardinal and of the 2022 season on Saturday night under the lights of Notre Dame Stadium. Greg and Frank breakdown:
Notre Dame Football: Betting Odds and Point Spread Info for Week 7

Notre Dame remained undefeated in the Shamrock Series (11-0) after caging the Cougars in historical fashion defeating #16 BYU, 28-20 in Las Vegas. 62,742 fans were in attendance marking it as the biggest crowd in Nevada’s collegiate event history. Head Coach Marcus Freeman earned his first win as a head coach against a ranked opponent. And, Irish tight end Michael Mayer became Notre Dame’s all-time receptions leader for a tight end. Mayer finished with 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Although the talented tight end received player-of-the-game honors, the glue that held the offense together was quarterback, Drew Pyne. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 262 yards including three touchdowns. His accuracy was pivotal in keeping drives alive and adding touchdowns to the scoreboard in lieu of field goals.
Weekly Matchups: Notre Dame Back Home to Face Beleaguered Stanford Squad

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back home after a trip to Las Vegas that became more nerve-wracking than it should have been in their 28-20 win over the BYU Cougars. Even though the Irish enter their matchup against the Stanford Cardinal with a three-game winning streak, developing a killer instinct remains something of a mystery for Marcus Freeman’s squad.
