Read full article on original website
Related
Android 13 comes early for adventurous Nothing Phone (1) owners
The Nothing Phone (1) is an unconventional phone in more ways than one. Its design is an instant conversation starter — whether it was the semi-transparent back panel or the relatively stock Android user interface, it certainly made some buzz when it first hit our radars. Less spectacular is the software support as the Android 13 update won't arrive for the device until the first half of 2023. Thankfully, there are other ways to get Google's latest software release running on the device and that's through Paranoid Android.
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro and Amazon will pay you hundreds of dollars
You really don't have to look very hard for a reason to want pick up Google's latest phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We were already big fans of the Pixel 6 series, and these new models only refine that existing design, delivering some smart upgrades while making us feel secure about our purchase with years of software support ahead. Retailers have been offering some fantastic deals for shoppers looking to pick one up, but if you haven't pulled the trigger yet, this latest might be the best yet.
Google Meet can now auto-frame you when you can't frame yourself
Google is committed to adding features to Meet as it slowly merges the platform with its one-on-one video calling app, Google Duo. After all, it's one of the most widely used videoconferencing apps out there both for work and school purposes. For one, Meet has given multiple co-hosts new features to make calls easier. Now, it wants to keep you center-stage at all times with a new auto-framing feature for calls in order to make you more visible to other attendants.
How to change your Gmail password
Changing your password is key to maintaining maximum security on your Google account and preventing people from accessing your emails, regardless of whether you're reading them using one of the best Android phones or your computer. You should renew it often and make sure it's different from the passwords you use for other services and accounts. If you think your account was compromised, change your Gmail password immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon knocks $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Prime Early Access Sale
Despite its age, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 remains among the best Android smartwatches you can buy. With the Watch 5 lineup now out though, the Korean giant has discontinued the regular Galaxy Watch 4, keeping only the Classic variant around. And that means the smartwatch is frequently discounted as retailers try to empty their stock. Combine that with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and you can get the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 for just $150, a whopping $100 off its $250 MSRP.
T-Mobile commits to Android 13 updates on these phones
Android 13 has been out for a couple of months now. The latest major version of Android is currently available for Pixel devices, but people with other phones are wondering when, or if, the update will land on their devices. Well, if you subscribe to T-Mobile for cell service, you'll be glad to know the carrier has just published a list detailing which of its phones are getting Android 13 — so if you haven't heard a lot from your phone's manufacturer, your carrier is at least coming through for you.
Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra
Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
Fossil is going Wear OS 3 with the new Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch
Wear OS 3 has been around for over a year at this point, but the platform has been positively sluggish to come to hardware. For the longest time, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was your only option, and while that's now joined by the Watch 5 lineup and Google's recently-launched Pixel Watch, that's still not a lot of choice. While there is the Montblanc Summit 3, we've been very curious to learn when the OS would additional third-party watches. Thankfully, Fossil is stepping into the fray as it announces the Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch — its very first watch shipping with Wear OS 3 — as well as plans to update other Gen 6 devices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Google Pixel 7 review: The most refined Pixel yet
Last year’s Pixel 6 series was a full reboot of Google’s smartphone ambitions. The company introduced a brand new hardware design with the now-iconic visor camera bump, a revamped interface that changes colors based on your wallpaper, and a new Google Pixel 6 Pro model that looks and feels distinct from the regular version. With such a big shift behind us, it’s great to see that Google is sticking to its guns with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 is a continuation and refinement of the trend that the Pixel 6 first introduced, making it one of the best Android phones out there.
6 essential Google Pixel Watch tips and tricks to try today
Although the Google Pixel Watch is a gorgerous wearable, its Wear OS-based software isn't revolutionary. The OS has most of the same features you'll find on the best Android smartwatches. However, there are a few unique tricks to the Pixel Watch that veteran Wear OS users might not notice. Along...
Flaunt your foldable fashion with this stylish $800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal
In three years of their existence, Samsung's foldables have come a long way, and the best part is that they don't cost an arm and a leg anymore. Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip 4 is already discounted by a full $200 for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, making it one of the most affordable foldables at just $800.
The best robot vacuums in 2022
Robot vacuums are an excellent way to clean your floors without getting your hands dirty. Most of them connect to the internet, making them a worthy addition to your smart home setup. Plus, you can control them using your smart speakers, Google Assistant, or Alexa. While iRobot initially dominated the...
Google Calendar: 10 tips and tricks for easy scheduling
Google's Calendar app is a straightforward, easy-to-use calendar app that will fulfill most people's needs. Google Pixel phones ship with it installed for free, so many people default to using it without considering other apps. It's a good decision, as Google Calendar has plenty of tools like daily agenda emails and schedule comparisons to get your calendar under control.
The 8 most common Spotify problems with simple fixes
With more than 400 million active monthly users, Spotify has a lock on streaming audio. Despite facing tough competition from YouTube Music and Apple Music, Spotify remains the favorite among users thanks to its excellent song recommendations, a vast library of music, podcasts, and audiobooks, and smooth app performance. But that doesn't mean you will never experience problems with the service.
The best Google Nest Mini mounts and stands in 2022
Smart speakers have become a very common smart home device that people absolutely love. While several Google Assistant smart speakers are available, the Google Nest Mini has become a top favorite due to its compact size and affordability. When it comes to having smart speakers at home, it can be...
Google Pixel Watch review: Fashion over fitness
Wear OS has been around since 2014. In all that time, we’ve seen Android-powered wearables from Motorola, Fossil, Mobvoi, Samsung, and more — but until now, Google itself hasn’t built a single smartwatch. Now, we've been introduced to the very first Google Pixel Watch. Arriving alongside the...
NFL・
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will get Security & Privacy panel with their first Feature Drop
During its big October launch event, Google gave us a glimpse at an upcoming settings pane that is supposed to come to the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This Security & Privacy section brings together all security and privacy settings you could need (as the name suggests), and it will give you proactive warnings and recommendations when your phone notices that something is potentially an issue. Google only said that it would roll out later, but in its newest blog post on security gives us a more specific answer: It will come along with the first Android 13 Feature Drop.
New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?
Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
Google's free VPN offer for the Pixel 7 will keep going for years
Back in October 2020, Google One added a VPN as a free perk for its subscribers. The service is available in over 18 countries on Android and iOS as long as you are subscribed to a 2TB or a higher-tier storage plan. And despite being available as a free perk, independent auditors found Google One's VPN pretty okay. During the Pixel 7's launch event on October 6, the company announced that it would bundle VPN by Google One with the Pixel 7 series for free, without the need to subscribe to a storage plan. But like all good things in life, the VPN service will remain free to use for a limited time.
Google Pixel 7 Pro review: A showcase for Google
The Pixel 7 Pro has something to prove. When Google unveiled its first-gen Tensor-powered devices last year, many of us were caught up in just how affordable the Pixel 6 was. $600 for a flagship is still largely unheard of, and there’s no doubt that the Pixel 7 will grab just as much attention. With such a large price gap between the two phones, it seemed like the choice was obvious: most people should grab the cheaper model.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0