Read full article on original website
Related
ENHYPEN Concert Review: The 7 Member K-Pop Group Stuns & Shakes Up Radio City Music Hall
As ENHYPEN took the stage, the red walls of the iconic Radio City Music Hall were pulsing with amazing and unmatched energy. Fans were waiting with explosive anticipation to see the seven-member group on the sold-out last stop of the North American leg of their World Tour ‘MANIFESTO’. The tour was the first for the band— having debuted in November 2020 and running through months of fan meets and festivals that took place in Los Angeles, Frankfurt, and Seoul. It’s absolutely certain that at every moment during their tour, they gave their all to surely prove that they are one...
WZZM 13
Harry Styles Hilariously Reacts to Getting Hit With a Bottle at Chicago Concert
Harry Styles is nearing the end of his Love On Tour pitstop in Chicago, and it's apparent that even a bottle-throwing incident isn't going to dampen his mood or his view of the Windy City. The "As It Was" singer was in the middle of his performance Friday night at...
Comments / 0