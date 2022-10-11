State Police cruiser crashes into MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike in Becket

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) – A crash on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike closed the travel lanes in Becket Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), a crash was reported in a work zone in Becket on I-90-WB near mile marker 20.8. The two travel lanes were closed but have since reopened to traffic.

Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio told 22News, at around 8:30 a.m. a State Police cruiser crashed into a MassDOT truck. The Trooper was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The State Police is investigating the crash.

