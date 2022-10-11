Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
AI language models could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities
Natural language processing (NLP) is a type of artificial intelligence that allows machines to use text and spoken words in many different applications -; such as smart assistants or email autocorrect and spam filters -; helping automate and streamline operations for individual users and enterprises. However, the algorithms that drive this technology often have tendencies that could be offensive or prejudiced toward individuals with disabilities, according to researchers at the Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST).
News-Medical.net
Metabolite discovery offers a potential way to address metabolic conditions
"Metabolism" describes the body's chemical changes that create the necessary materials for growth and overall health. Metabolites are the substances made and used during these metabolic processes-;or, as a new discovery out of Scripps Research and its drug development arm, Calibr, indicates, they could also be potent molecules for treating severe diseases.
News-Medical.net
New findings point to specific genes linked with increased risk of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is a common cause of shoulder pain and immobility. New findings point to specific genes associated with an increased risk of this condition, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer. The...
News-Medical.net
Researchers find a reproducible way to study cellular functions of plants cells with 3D bioprinting
A new study from North Carolina State University shows a reproducible way of studying cellular communication among varied types of plant cells by "bioprinting" these cells via a 3D printer. Learning more about how plant cells communicate with each other – and with their environment – is key to understanding more about plant cell functions and could ultimately lead to creating better crop varieties and optimal growing environments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a previously unknown mitochondrial disease in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria-;specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
News-Medical.net
Review on Panax ginseng therapeutic efficacy for COVID-19-associated neurological diseases
In a recent review published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, researchers discussed the therapeutic potential of Panax ginseng for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)-induced neurological diseases. Background. SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome-coronavirus-2) infections may cause a myriad of clinical manifestations involving multiple organ systems, including the nervous system (NS). NLRP3...
News-Medical.net
Multi-center analysis shines light on invasive lobular carcinoma
A multi-center analysis of patients with invasive lobular carcinoma, or ILC -; the second most common histological subtype of invasive breast cancer in the U.S. -; showed that, despite its prevalence, ILC is detected later and has worse outcomes than the predominant subtype of invasive breast cancer, known as invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), or no special type.
News-Medical.net
Flatworm-inspired medical adhesives halt non-compressible hemorrhage
Every year around 2 million people die worldwide from hemorrhaging or blood loss. Uncontrolled hemorrhaging accounts for more than 30% of trauma deaths. To stop the bleeding, doctors often apply pressure to the wound and seal the site with medical glue. But what happens when applying pressure is difficult or could make things worse? Or the surface of the wound is too bloody for glue? Drawing inspiration from nature, researchers from McGill University have developed a medical adhesive that could save lives, modeled after structures found in marine animals like mussels and flatworms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News-Medical.net
Research sheds light on specific protein interaction that could provide new treatment strategy to combat Cholera
Bacterial infectious diseases are still a huge contributor to global disease burden and with antibiotic resistance on the rise worldwide there is an urgent need for novel treatment strategies against bacteria. One of the most devastating bacterial infections is Cholera, caused by the bacteria Vibrio cholerae, which has been in its 7th ongoing pandemic since 1961. Now, a research group led by Osaka University in Japan has shed light on a specific protein interaction that has the potential to be a novel target in Cholera treatment.
News-Medical.net
$1.91 million grant to explore human internal "clock” as a tool for optimizing tissue regeneration
The human internal "clock" responsible for regulating sleep cycles and many other biological functions will be explored as a tool for optimizing tissue regeneration under a $1.91 million grant University of Massachusetts Amherst biomedical engineer and assistant professor Cathal Kearney has received from the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS).
News-Medical.net
Comprehensive analysis reveals the burden of antimicrobial resistance in the WHO European Region
The latest and most comprehensive analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its impact in the entire WHO European Region (53 countries) was published in a peer-reviewed paper today in The Lancet Global Health. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Oxford Centre for Global Health Research, Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, and other collaborators analyzed 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations to release the following findings:
News-Medical.net
Study determines how fibroblasts play a role in tumor's ability to generate anti-HER2 therapy resistance
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM-Hospital del Mar) has determined the role that fibroblasts, the cells that contribute to tissue formation, play in a tumor's ability to generate resistance to the most common biological treatment for HER2. The paper, published in the...
News-Medical.net
Omicron sublineage BA.2.75.2 largely resistant to several monoclonal antibody antiviral treatments
A study at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden shows that the coronavirus variant BA.2.75.2, an Omicron sublineage, largely evades neutralizing antibodies in the blood and is resistant to several monoclonal antibody antiviral treatments. The findings, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggest a risk of increased SARS-CoV-2 infections this winter, unless the new updated bivalent vaccines help to boost immunity in the population.
News-Medical.net
Study compares two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection. The results suggesting health care practitioners can select either aqueous-based antisepsis solution when treating open fractures on the basis of solution availability, patient contraindications, or product cost are published in The Lancet.
News-Medical.net
Structure of the irregular neuronal connection strengths contains a hidden order, study finds
In the brain, our perception arises from a complex interplay of neurons that are connected via synapses. But the number and strength of connections between certain types of neurons can vary. Researchers from the University Hospital Bonn (UKB), the University Medical Center Mainz and the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU), together with a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Brain Research in Frankfurt, as part of the DFG-funded Priority Program "Computational Connectomics" (SPP2041), have now discovered that the structure of the seemingly irregular neuronal connection strengths contains a hidden order. This is essential for the stability of the neuronal network. The study has now been published in the journal "PNAS".
News-Medical.net
Pain-sensing neurons protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage
Neurons that sense pain protect the gut from inflammation and associated tissue damage by regulating the microbial community living in the intestines, according to a study from researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine. The researchers, whose report appears Oct. 14 in Cell, found in a preclinical model that pain-sensing neurons in...
News-Medical.net
New tissue clearing method simplifies and speeds up the process to make organs transparent for imaging
The adage 'Seeing is believing' was front of mind for Dr. Chih-Wei Logan Hsu and Dr. Joshua D. Wythe at Baylor College of Medicine as they and their colleagues developed an innovative technology called EZ Clear. This new tissue clearing method has simplified and sped up the process to render tissue optically transparent, which enables 3D imaging of entire, intact tissues or even entire organs.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 envelope structural protein found to form voltage-activated and calcium-activated calcium channels
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) envelope (E) protein activity in terms of calcium cations (Ca2+) cations. Functional ion channels are critical in the infectious cycles of several viruses since viruses modify host ionic balance (especially Ca2+)...
News-Medical.net
New noninvasive neuroimaging method for direct mapping of neuronal activity in a living mouse's brain
A new noninvasive neuroimaging method dubbed DIANA (direct imaging of neuronal activity) allows direct mapping of neuronal activity in a living mouse's brain at high resolution, researchers report. According to the study authors, the ability to image neuronal activity directly and at such high spatial and temporal resolutions could open...
Comments / 0