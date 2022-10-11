ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
texasmetronews.com

Morgan State will be the first HBCU in 45 years with new Medical School￼

Maryland is home to four historically Black colleges and universities, including Coppin State University, Bowie State University, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Morgan State University. Recently, the schools have been getting a lot of financial support, winning a $600 million lawsuit against the state for inadequate funding. The 15-year lawsuit just came to a close in favor of the schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Democrats call Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox 'dangerous'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Democratic Party on Tuesday called the Republican nominee for governor "dangerous." The party painted Dan Cox as "anti-woman," "oblivious" and "unhinged from reality." Democrats outnumber Republicans in Maryland 2-to-1 in voter registration. The latest polls in the race for governor show Democratic nominee Wes...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorebrew.com

Wes Moore pays his Baltimore water bill

The Democratic candidate for governor, who says he was not aware of his $21,200 debt, settles with the city. City records show that Wes Moore, the Democratic Party candidate for Maryland governor, and his wife have paid their delinquent water bill to Baltimore City. The Moores now have a $0.00...
BALTIMORE, MD
abandonedspaces.com

Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia

From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WECT

Man wins $7M scratch ticket prize while eating breakfast

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Gray News) – A man from Maryland started his day on the right foot after picking up some lottery tickets on his way to work to scratch off while he had breakfast. As Eric Austin scratched off the tickets in his office in Virginia, he discovered he...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

