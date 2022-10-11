ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Comments / 2

Related
The Ithaca Voice

Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers

ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Elections
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Marc Molinaro
Person
Lee Zeldin
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Midweek cool spell may result in a few snowflakes

ITHACA, N.Y. — Sorry, but you all knew that climatologically, it was coming sooner or later. A potent slug of cold air will slosh through Tompkins County during the middle of the week, and a few snow showers may be possible during the early morning hours as temperatures stay below normal. If it makes you feel any better, a substantial recovery to above normal temperatures is in the cards for next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Bangs Ambulance workers begin unionization effort amid staffing, work condition concerns

ITHACA, N.Y.—Emergency medical services (EMS) workers at longtime Ithaca emergency response staple Bangs Ambulance have started the unionization process, the group announced Tuesday afternoon, under the banner of Bangs Ambulance Workers United. The announcement was made in joint press releases from the workers themselves and the Civil Service Employees...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Two housed at sanctuary church gain legal residency

ITHACA, N.Y.—The First Congregational Church of Ithaca (FCCI) recently celebrated the legal residency and move into permanent housing for its first sanctuary guests. Drucila Francisco Mateo and her young daughter, Guatemalan natives who fled to the United States to escape violence and poverty, came to the sanctuary church’s apartment in July 2020, where they resided until this past September, when Mateo’s residency was approved and the pair no longer had to fear deportation.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Republicans#Siena College#Economic Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Congressional#Department Of Labor#Boies Schiller Flexner
The Ithaca Voice

One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Ithaca Voice

Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Modest midweek warm-up, but unseasonable coolness will return

ITHACA, N.Y. — The leaves are changing, there’s a chilly nip in the evening air, and some people are turning Halloween into a personality trait. Fall is in full swing, but temperatures are a little cooler than they usually are for early/mid October as a persistent trough in the jet stream channels in Canadian air to the region. We’ll see some milder temps this week, but a cold front Thursday will send temperatures back below normal.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made in July auto theft in Dryden

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft in the Town of Dryden that occurred in late July. The man is also facing charges for passing a bad check. Police said Joshua Payne, 22, was charged with two felonies...
DRYDEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy