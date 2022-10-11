Read full article on original website
Sigler chosen to lead Tompkins County Republicans again
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler, of Lansing, has been re-elected to lead the Tompkins County Republican party as chairman, according to a press release this week. In addition to Sigler’s reelection, he chose Erin Worsell as Vice Chair. Julie Oliver was elected to serve as treasurer and...
Raise the minimum wage in New York State, say local electeds and organizers
ITHACA, N.Y.—Local electeds and labor leaders have gotten behind a statewide push to change the way Albany sets New York’s minimum wage. On Thursday, officials and organizers appeared with the Tompkins County Workers’ Center, and the statewide advocacy coalition Raise Up NY, voicing their support for legislation that would make New York state’s minimum wage automatically rise from year to year with the cost of living, and productivity in the workforce.
Letter to the Editor: In ethics investigation responses, the best path is transparency
This is a letter to the editor written by Trumansburg resident Brian Liberatore. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Few things fuel suspicion like flouting an ethics investigation. The City of Ithaca did itself...
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
City officials push back on Ethics Advisory Board investigation in extensive responses
This is the second installment in a three-part series delving into a large set documents released by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board as it continues its investigation into potential ethics violations during the Reimagining Public Safety process. The first installment can be read here. ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca city...
Rosario and Yearwood say there was no ‘quid pro quo.’ CPE calls RPS investigation ‘threadbare’
ITHACA, N.Y.—A slew of documents released by the Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board have shed some light on the broad investigation into allegations that third-party interest may have guided the City of Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) process. The investigation — spurred by a 60-page complaint filed by...
October deemed United in Kindness Month, while county further discusses homeless issues
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—October has been proclaimed United in Kindness Month to bring awareness to bullying and promote bully prevention strategies in Tompkins County, a decision made at last week’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. Brandy Remington from the Bullying Task Force accepted the proclamation. “Thank you for this proclamation...
First budget hearing focuses on money for police department, unarmed responders
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca introduced its initial budget last week, and public budget hearings have already begun with a few fireworks at City Hall Wednesday night. The fireworks were metaphorical, of course—city budget season has a reputation of being a bit dry, which is what we’re here for. You...
Weather: Midweek cool spell may result in a few snowflakes
ITHACA, N.Y. — Sorry, but you all knew that climatologically, it was coming sooner or later. A potent slug of cold air will slosh through Tompkins County during the middle of the week, and a few snow showers may be possible during the early morning hours as temperatures stay below normal. If it makes you feel any better, a substantial recovery to above normal temperatures is in the cards for next weekend.
Bangs Ambulance workers begin unionization effort amid staffing, work condition concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—Emergency medical services (EMS) workers at longtime Ithaca emergency response staple Bangs Ambulance have started the unionization process, the group announced Tuesday afternoon, under the banner of Bangs Ambulance Workers United. The announcement was made in joint press releases from the workers themselves and the Civil Service Employees...
COVID community transmission level increased from low to medium, one death reported
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) announced Oct. 14 that the community transmission level has been increased from low to medium after an uptick in cases and higher hospitalization numbers. TCHD is advising residents use precautionary steps like wearing a mask indoors and getting booster vaccines when...
Two housed at sanctuary church gain legal residency
ITHACA, N.Y.—The First Congregational Church of Ithaca (FCCI) recently celebrated the legal residency and move into permanent housing for its first sanctuary guests. Drucila Francisco Mateo and her young daughter, Guatemalan natives who fled to the United States to escape violence and poverty, came to the sanctuary church’s apartment in July 2020, where they resided until this past September, when Mateo’s residency was approved and the pair no longer had to fear deportation.
As office market shrinks, second Downtown site plans conversion to apartments
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s fairly well known at this point that the office space rental market nationwide has taken a tumble due to COVID. Remote work reduced the need for space, and the market never quite recovered even as the pandemic receded. That issue is compounded by the nature of...
One arrested after daytime robbery on State Street
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Police Department has announced the arrest of one person after a robbery that took place on West State Street Thursday afternoon. Elijah Pratt, 44 of Dryden, was found, identified and arrested a short time after a robbery was reported in the 500 block of West State Street around 3:30 p.m.
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
Home Dairy building on the Commons, birthplace of Firebrand Books, receives historic designation status
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Home Dairy building on the Ithaca Commons, at 143 East State Street, was approved for historic designation Wednesday at the Ithaca Common Council meeting, meaning at least one more building on the Commons will be immune from the constant evolution of downtown. The vote was unanimous Wednesday...
Upstate New York minimum wage increasing to $14.20 on Dec. 31
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The New York State Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in upstate New York counties will increase to $14.20 on Dec. 31, 2022. The minimum wage (other than fast food workers) is currently $13.20, so the announced jump represents a seven percent increase for 2023. The minimum wage is scheduled to increase in New York every year until it reaches $15. Fast food worker wages have already risen to $15 per hour statewide.
Weather: Modest midweek warm-up, but unseasonable coolness will return
ITHACA, N.Y. — The leaves are changing, there’s a chilly nip in the evening air, and some people are turning Halloween into a personality trait. Fall is in full swing, but temperatures are a little cooler than they usually are for early/mid October as a persistent trough in the jet stream channels in Canadian air to the region. We’ll see some milder temps this week, but a cold front Thursday will send temperatures back below normal.
City seeking to dismiss lawsuit against IPD officers over 2019 Commons arrests
ITHACA, N.Y.—The City of Ithaca has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against four Ithaca Police Department (IPD) officers accusing them of brutality and wrongful arrests stemming from the infamous arrests of two people on the Commons in April 2019. The lawsuit was officially filed in July, alleging...
Arrest made in July auto theft in Dryden
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft in the Town of Dryden that occurred in late July. The man is also facing charges for passing a bad check. Police said Joshua Payne, 22, was charged with two felonies...
