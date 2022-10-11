Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES CHAPTER 380 AGREEMENT FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE
The Brenham City Council issued a unanimous vote today (Thursday) to establish a Chapter 380 economic agreement with the developer of a residential and commercial mixed-use project. The agreement with Brenham Market Square, a 51-acre development between Market Street and Highway 290, allows the developer to be reimbursed for the...
kwhi.com
STEVEN LOVING NAMED NEW BRENHAM FIRE MARSHAL
The City of Brenham has named a new fire marshal. At Thursday’s Brenham City Council meeting, Fire Chief Roger Williams introduced Steven Loving as the new fire marshal. A firefighter since 1987, Loving comes to Brenham from the Corpus Christi area, having worked for the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department and Aransas Pass Fire Department. He has also worked for Tri-County EMS, the Port Aransas Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office. He has served as the San Patricio County Fire Marshal since 2015.
kwhi.com
HISTORICAL PAINTING ON DISPLAY AT BLUEBONNET ABSTRACT AND TITLE
The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is displayed a painting in their lobby with historical significance. The Chappell Hill Historical Society has loaned them a painting from local artist, the Reverend Johnnie Swearingen. The Bluebonnet Abstract and Title Company is located in the former Brenham Guardian Savings and Loan Building...
kwhi.com
BLINN BOARD TO CONSIDER CLOSING SEALY CAMPUS
Blinn College's campus in Sealy may be closing. On Tuesday, the Blinn Board of Trustees will debate whether to close the Sealy location, terminate the lease of the current facility and negotiate agreements to partner with Sealy ISD and offer in-person courses at Sealy ISD facilities. According to preliminary enrollment...
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD TO HEAR REPORTS
The Burton School Board is set to hear a series of reports at its meeting Monday. Trustees will receive an update on the bond project and from the superintendent, elementary and high school principals, and athletic director. The board will also consider the 2021-22 evaluation of the ESL program. District...
kwhi.com
SGT. THUMANN AND KOLT HONORED FOR SERIES OF DRUG BUSTS
One of Fayette County’s top deputies and his K-9 partner have been recognized for their part in getting dangerous drugs off of the streets. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek has announced that Sgt. Randy Thumann and K-9 Officer Kolt received the K9s4Cops Superhero Award for the Top Narcotics Seized for the year 2022.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
kwhi.com
ZYTHOLOGICAL SOCIETY DONATES TO LITTLE FREE LIBRARY FUND
Little Free Libraries in Brenham received support via a donation from a local organization. The Texas Chapter of the Zythological Society of North America donated $750 to the Fortnightly Club of Brenham’s Little Free Library fund on Thursday. Proceeds came from the society’s Hot Nights Cold Brews tasting event at Ant Street Inn during Hot Nights Cool Tunes in July.
kwhi.com
TEXAS ARTS & MUSIC FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM THIS WEEKEND
The 7th Annual Texas Arts and Music Festival is coming to downtown Brenham this weekend. Two days of art displays, live mural paintings, shopping and entertainment are in store tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday. Festival Art Director Brooke Trahan says the various art murals have quickly become a staple in downtown.
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR AUSTIN CO. FAIR
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 AUSTIN CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Friday, October 14th) Click here to view pen of heifer results. Click here to view swine results. Click here to view colt results. GOATS. GRAND CHAMPION. Lane Locke. RESERVE CHAMPION. Ansely Owen. Click here to view goat results.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBETTES BEAT LAKE CREEK IN DISTRICT MATCHUP
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team defeated Lake Creek three sets to one last (Friday) night at the Brenham High School Gym. Lake Creek won the first set 25-19, but after that it was all Brenham. The Cubettes took the next three sets 25-16, 25-19, and 26-24. Brooke Bentke 23 kills,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUB CROSS COUNTRY FINISHES LAST AT DISTRICT MEET
The Brenham Cub Cross Country Team finished their fall season with a seventh place finish out of seven teams at the District 21-5A Meet held earlier today (Thursday) in Magnolia. Lake Creek won the championship, while A&M Consolidated and College Station High School finished third. The top three finishing teams...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY POLICE INVESTIGATING BOMB THREAT AT KYLE FIELD
Texas A&M University Police are investigating a bomb threat at Kyle Field that was reported earlier this (Thursday) afternoon. According to Sgt. Josh De Leon, an anonymous call came in at 1:25pm. Kyle Field and the adjoining Bright Football Complex were evacuated as a precaution. A College Station Bomb Unit,...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DODGE PICKUP SAVES DRIVER FROM CRASHING INTO LAKE CONROE
At about 10:30 pm Tuesday a Nissan Rouge was traveling down FM 830 at a high rate of speed. The driver came up on the Dead end of FM 830 which is a boat ramp. There the driver slammed into a Dodge pickup that was parked at the boat ramp near the bulkhead. The impact pushed the truck to where it was hanging over Lake Conroe. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital in stable condition. DPS investigated the crash.
