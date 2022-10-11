Read full article on original website
The Anime Legend Who Almost Appeared In Death Stranding
"Death Stranding" features several real-world celebrities, both as part of the main cast and via cameos that pop up as protagonist Sam Bridges makes his deliveries. As revealed in a September 2022 episode of his "Brain Structure" podcast, "Death Stranding" director and producer Hideo Kojima wanted to add another name to the extensive list of appearances: Mamoru Oshii. Anime fans will recognize Oshii as the legend behind "Ghost in the Shell."
The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Megan Thee Stallion Dancing With Master Chief
Master Chief has had it rough. Between fighting numerous battles against the Covenant and the Flood, being betrayed by his trusted companion Cortana, and getting tossed out into space for months on end before being recovered, it can occasionally seem like the "Halo" hero has barely ever caught a break in the two-decades-plus that he's been active. That's not even to mention the numerous terrible things Master Chief has done, which he no doubt carries as a hefty burden. Fortunately for John-117, he finally got the chance to blow off some steam over the weekend, stunning audiences at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 as he danced on-stage next to one of the most popular rappers out there.
New Details Reveal The Heroic Death Of Yu-Gi-Oh! Creator
"Yu-Gi-Oh!" fans were devastated to find out that creator Kazuki Takahashi had died in July 2022. At the time, Takahashi's cause of death wasn't revealed, but some suspected that it was a tragic accident, considering that he was found wearing gear for some sort of underwater expedition, including a snorkel. The snorkel specifically led some fans to believe that Takahashi had died while seeing the sights just off the coast of Japan. Now, authorities have revealed the truth of exactly what happened to the iconic creator, and it's much more inspiring than gamers might have initially expected.
Elegance Bratton Thinks His Films Can Help People Love Themselves Because ‘Queer People Have the Secret Sauce’
Few people are having a better festival season than Elegance Bratton. His new film “The Inspection,” which offers a semi-autobiographical take on his experiences as a gay marine, earned rave reviews out of Toronto before closing the New York Film Festival. It’s the first feature-length fictional film that Bratton has directed, though he previously helmed the 2019 documentary “Pier Kids.” With success in two seemingly divergent genres, the filmmaker boasts a bright future full of promise, and he wants audiences to know that he’s just getting started. Speaking to IndieWire on the NYFF red carpet, Bratton explained why he hopes the...
‘RHOA’ Cast Teases ‘Very Messy’ Season 15: It’s ‘Already Lit’ & There Will Be ‘New Faces’ (Exclusive)
The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta descended upon New York City for BravoCon over the weekend, and while they just started filming Season 15 about a week ago, they told us that the drama is already piping hot! “It’s crazy. The first week already started with a bang,” Kandi Burruss told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. And Kenya Moore couldn’t agree more. She further told us, “It’s messy. It’s very messy already — It’s only week one [and] it’s very messy.”
Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Were Publicly Photographed Together For The First Time
In the words of Hailey Bieber: "I respect her; there's no drama personally."
People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
I bet Harry Styles always tips, like, 200%.
TV best bets with Ethan Hawke, Ewan McGregor, Kelly Washington, Charlize Theron, Amy Schumer
Apple TV+ is continuing to pump out original content with big names. The latest out Friday is “Raymond & Ray,” a dra...
Pokémon Fans React To Scarlet & Violet's Streamer Gym Leader
Waiting for the release of "Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet" on Nov. 18 is going to be difficult for many gamers, and in the meantime, players have begun to analyze every tiny detail in trailers and promotional stills from Nintendo in anticipation. All of this hunting has led the internet to its new favorite Pokemon, Lechonk, and subsequently to Lechonk's apparent fate as a horrifying ham sandwich in one trailer. New Pokemon are one of gamers' favorite things about a new generation of pocket monster games, and seeing cuties like Lechonk only makes fans wonder: What other new elements will be arriving in these games?
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
Dream Reveals Why He Had To Go To The Hospital During TwitchCon
After a face reveal that rocked the internet, Dream attended TwitchCon, one of his first in-person events since revealing his face to the world. Unfortunately, Dream suffered from a freak accident during the convention, causing him to need to go to the hospital. Dream, a "Minecraft" YouTuber who spent the majority of his career behind anonymity, recently revealed his face to the internet. While some people took the opportunity to mock his appearance, the face reveal appeared to be a success, leading Dream to attend TwitchCon without his mask.
Angela Lansbury Lent Her Voice For Mrs. Potts In Multiple Video Games
Accomplished and iconic actor Dame Angela Lansbury passed away on October 11 at 96 years old. Lansbury's momentous career spanned several decades, beginning in the 1940s and continuing well into the 2010s. Over that time, she earned five Tony Awards along with three nominations for Academy Awards, an Academy Honorary Award, and numerous other honors.
Toad Apparently Bursts Into Song In The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been in the works longer than most fans realize. In progress since 2015, seven years of hard work have gone into the highly anticipated film. Though most were unaware of the film until it was officially announced in 2018, there's still been years of patience required since then. As if Mario fans weren't eager enough already, the film's delay to April 7, 2023 has created even more suspense.
The Actor Who Plays D'vorah In Mortal Kombat 11 Has Had A Stellar Voice Acting Career
"Mortal Kombat 11" is the latest entry in the classic, fighting game series. "Mortal Kombat" has expanded and evolved since its launch in 1992, adding new features, modes, and characters. Its story and lore have also grown along with its cast, becoming more complex over the years. The series now spans eleven games with dozens of characters and countless twists, reveals, and betrayals.
Overwatch 2: Every Change To Cassidy That You Need To Know
"Overwatch 2" is just around the corner, bringing a massive overhaul to the multiplayer hero shooter. The sequel brings new heroes, new maps, new modes, and a new battle pass that's making fans' stomachs drop. Unfortunately for long-time fans, the launch of "Overwatch 2" also marks the end of the original "Overwatch," as Blizzard has taken down servers for the first release of the beloved hero shooter ahead of moving the community over to "Overwatch 2." Blizzard has also made some changes that are ruffling fans' feathers, like requiring accounts to now have a phone number attached. That said, the lead-up to "Overwatch 2" hasn't all been bad news.
Overwatch 2: The 3 Best Characters To Counter Mercy
"Overwatch 2" boasts a host of Support heroes, but one of the most powerful is Mercy. This angel is sometimes a devil to those playing against her due to her powerful healing beam and the fact that she can even bring players back from the dead. While she was already a nuisance for those who faced her in the first game, taking her out can prove even trickier in "Overwatch 2" thanks to some changes made to Mercy's flight and self-healing (including the integration of a beloved super jump ability).
Every New Achievement In Overwatch 2
"Overwatch" is dead. Long live "Overwatch 2." Not only has the sequel usurped the place of the original, but it's the only medium through which players can experience Blizzard's team-based shooting action. "Overwatch 2" got off to a rough start thanks to enormous queue times, locked heroes, and missing cosmetics, a situation made all the worst by a DDoS attack. Thankfully, the title has grown more stable, allowing longtime fans and newcomers alike to sample the best and worst changes in the free-to-play follow-up.
The Lost Kingdom Hearts TV Pilot Has Finally Surfaced
Thanks to the efforts of its director, the never-before-seen pilot episode of the rumored "Kingdom Hearts" TV series has finally been revealed. Though Seth Kearsley, who also directed the animated comedy and Hanukah favorite "Eight Crazy Nights" and worked on "The Looney Toons Show," has shared storyboard photos in the past, the fully-voiced pilot for "Kingdom Hearts" continued to elude the public.
How Old Is Mario? Here's What We Know
The "Mario" franchise has been around for decades now, but in that time Nintendo has rarely brought up the age of the world's most recognizable video game character. The few times Nintendo has mentioned Mario's age in the past offered different answers, but the company rarely talks about the age of "Mario" series characters in general.
Fans Really Seem To Hate The Xbox Fridge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When the Xbox Series X was first released in 2020, most of the discussion surrounding Microsoft's take on next-generation gaming surrounded the new console's power. With an 8 core, 3.8 GHz CPU and a 12 teraflop GPU, the Series X is definitely a force to be reckoned with. However, the console's blocky shape has divided consumers since its unveiling, with some comparing it to a refrigerator. And Microsoft kinda just went with it.
