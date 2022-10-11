Read full article on original website
WATCH PARKSCENTER — So Many Price Increases at Disney Parks, Disneyland Announces Holiday Plans Revealed!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 9th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Price increases cause changes to the Genie+ offerings, how much is too much?. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and discuss the topics that...
RUMOR: Disneyland Resort to Retire Free Paper Theme Park Tickets This Week
With the soft-launch of the MagicBand+ this week and the growing trend of guests simply using their phones to enter the Disneyland Resort theme parks, Disney will reportedly be phasing out the distribution of paper tickets for guests over the course of the next week. Several Cast Members at the...
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
Another Friendship Boat Debuts New Paint Scheme at EPCOT
In August, we reported that Friendship III was the first Friendship boat to receive a new paint scheme. Now Friendship IV has debuted with a new look as well. The Friendship Boats provide service to and from EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and select nearby resorts. Friendship IV now has...
CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape at EPCOT
A year ahead of its planned opening, CommuniCore Hall in the center of EPCOT is taking shape. Named after the defunct Future World pavilion, CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
Disney Genie+ Reaches Highest Price Ever at Walt Disney World Resort
Recent price increases have hit the Walt Disney World Resort, and the most recent casualty of this appears to be Disney Genie+. With the new variable pricing for Disney Genie+ having gone into effect, a new price increase is showing up within the parks. The price for Disney Genie+ has reached its highest so far, being $22 for the day. It is expected this could become higher during holiday seasons to control crowds, so we would recommend keeping an eye on the price before purchasing.
New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not like him when he’s angry, but you’ll love him when he’s cute! That’s right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...
EDITORIAL: Why You Should Wait a Bit Longer to Visit Tokyo Disney Resort
With Japan’s borders finally open to the world, many of you are probably planning to get back (or finally make your first visit) to Tokyo Disney Resort as soon as possible! But I think it’s best for you to wait a bit longer. If there’s anything I’ve learned...
New Finding Nemo Beach Towel Available at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Relax at the beach or at Cozy Cone Pool with this new “Finding Nemo” beach towel from Ink & Paint Shop at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. “Finding Nemo” Beach Towel – $29.99...
Beignet-Scented Loungefly Ear Headband Now Available at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Think you can only enjoy the smell of freshly baked beignets at Café Orleans? Think again! Now you can revel in that delicious scent while wearing a beignet-scented ear headband by Loungefly. We found these tasty ear headbands at Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets in New Orleans Square at Disneyland.
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
Haunted Mansion Cheese Board Materializes at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even the fanciest of us might have a little love for the parks, which is why we were spooked to see a new Haunted Mansion cheese board at the World of Disney Store in the Downtown Disney District.
Light-Up Zero Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Jack Skellington’s loyal dog Zero has arrived at Magic Kingdom for Halloween 2022, as a delightful light-up popcorn bucket! You can find this Zero popcorn bucket at popcorn carts throughout the park exclusively during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party!
New ’Hercules’ Loungefly Backpack, Headband, and Windbreaker Fly Into Disneyland
“Hercules” is celebrating its 25th anniversary with all new merchandise designed to go the distance. The new Disney Parks exclusive Loungefly backpack, headband, and windbreaker will take you from zero to hero in no time flat. Our wallets are about to become damsels in distress!. Hercules Loungefly Backpack –...
Animal Kingdom Hours Extended in October, November, and December 2022
You can enjoy the wilds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom a little longer this fall and winter now that hours have been extended in late October, all of November, and early December. Animal Kingdom will now open an hour earlier, at 8:00 a.m., and close an hour later, at 8:00...
New Halloween Sweatpants & Stitch Magnets Now Available at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Although spooky season has but only a few weeks left, some of the new merchandise is still trickling into Disneyland Resort. So let’s take a look at the latest assortment we found!. ‘The Skeleton Dance’ Sweatpants...
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & EPCOT 10/13/2022(New Fab 50 Ornament Set, Minnie Ear Headband Price Increase, CommuniCore Hall Takes Shape, & More)
Hey, Howdy, Hey! We’re out and about finding all the new merchandise, even more price increases, and checking in on the ongoing construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT. We didn’t rope drop this morning, but we were still hoping to “drop in” at The Hollywood Tower Hotel....
Disney Vacation Club Holding ’Halloween Meet & Treat’ Event at Atlantic Dance Hall This Month
Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk will be hosting Disney Vacation Club Halloween Meet & Treat on several dates this month. Gather as a community inside the Atlantic Dance Hall on Disney’s BoardWalk to pose for festive photos with Halloween-costumed Disney Characters and enjoy a sweet treat during this complimentary Disney Vacation Club event, presented as part of Membership Magic.
Repainting of Cars and Lion King Areas Continue at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
The exterior of Disney’s Art of Animation Resort has been undergoing a long refurbishment this year. No major changes have been made. Instead, crews are mostly repainting buildings and set pieces to get the resort looking like new. In the “Finding Nemo” section, we noticed a fish missing....
Super Nintendo World Store Opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood With New Merchandise
A Super Nintendo World store has opened in Universal CityWalk Hollywood, meaning guests no longer have to go into the park to find Universal-exclusive Nintendo merchandise. A Super Nintendo World marquee is at the store’s entrance. Inside are large blocks and a Mario flag. The entrance wall is patterned...
