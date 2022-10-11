Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Oswayo Valley Superintendent Sentenced for DUI, Still Works At School
The Oswayo Valley School District Superintendent was sentenced on DUI charges Thursday. 36-year-old Jed Hamberger was sentenced to 6 months probation, the first 45 days of which served on house arrest; a week of reporting to the Good Growing Greener barn; a year-long license suspension and when his license is restored, one year of an ignition interlock device on his vehicles.
erienewsnow.com
DWI, Other Charges Lodged Following I-86 Kennedy Crash
KENNEDY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces several charges after allegedly crashing his car on I-86 in Kennedy. New York State Police responded to the eastbound lane of I-86 in Kennedy for a report of a personal injury automobile accident last Thursday. An investigation revealed that...
wnynewsnow.com
One Stabbed During Altercation In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was stabbed during an altercation in Jamestown. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department report the incident happened on the city’s eastside around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Police said a victim suffered a laceration to their shoulder. As a result, the alleged...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested In Violent Home Invasion Assault
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old is accused of breaking-into a Jamestown home and violently assaulting the resident inside. Jamestown Police arrested Rashaun Smith following the alleged home invasion and attack on Spring Street just before 8 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found that Smith allegedly restrained,...
wesb.com
Foster Brook Cracking Down on Mall Loitering
In an effort to reduce the amount of garbage in the Bradford Mall property parking lot, Foster Township Police have issued a statement on Facebook stating they will be cracking down on loitering. This came as a result of the new owners of the Bradford Mall, Zamias Services, issuing a...
Car crashed into Jefferson County church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One church is damaged after a car crashed into it. The church, which is located in Winslow Township, was hit sometime on Thursday, Oct. 13. Sykesville Fire Department crews were at the scene to help stabilize the building and provide care to the driver. The driver was reported to have […]
chautauquatoday.com
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
wesb.com
Bradford Man Who Beat 18-month-old Sentanced
The Bradford man convicted of beating an 18-month-old nearly to death was sentenced on Thursday. 30-year-old Tyler Prescott was sentenced in McKean County Court to 20 to 40 months in the custody of the state Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Breaks Other Inmate’s Jaw
A Bradford inmate at McKean County Jail was arraigned Thursday for breaking another inmate’s jaw in August. According to The Bradford Era, 41-year-old Armando Aponte was incarcerated on a separate aggravated assault charge for allegedly severely beating a woman in January for “disrespecting him.”. In September, a correctional...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Facing Extradition Following DUI
A Bradford woman is facing extradition to Alabama following a DUI arrest early Thursday morning. Pennsylvania State Police say they were on routine patrol and observed 39 year old Tara Lynn Anderman unsafely riding a bicycle on E Main St. Troopers performed a traffic stop and upon investigation determined that Anderman was under the influence of alcohol. Further investigation on Anderman found a full extradition arrest warrant out of Alabama.
wesb.com
Arrest Following Domestic Incident
A Ludlow man was arrested following a domestic incident on Tuesday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a woman contacted them and related that her ex-boyfriend had tampered with her vehicle without permission. 37 year old Brandon Nelson was taken into custody and is facing charges of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment. Nelson has been remanded to McKean County jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
wesb.com
Great Valley Man Charged in Salamanca Theft
A Great Valley man was charged in a Salamanca theft Wednesday morning. Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony criminal possession of stolen property. Redeye was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
wesb.com
Olean Man Arrested on Multiple Warrants
An Olean man was arrested on multiple bench warrants Thursday. Olean Police arrested 24-year-old Aaron William Pilon on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Pilon was held pending arraignment.
wellsvillesun.com
O’Grady provides the facts on the Thursday weapons arrest at Wellsville Secondary
Wellsville Chief of Police clarifies charges and addresses social media reaction. • Trenton Jefferds is a student at Wellsville Secondary School. • He parks his vehicle in a parking lot owned by the Village but leased or under the School’s control. • He took a .223 rifle to the...
wesb.com
Detroit Man Charged in Olean DWI
A Detroit man was charged with driving while intoxicated in Olean Thursday night. At 11PM, New York State Police charged 25-year-old Ronald T. Noland with first offense DWI and Aggravated DWI. Nolan was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Accused Of Burglarizing Residence
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 34-year-old Jamestown man is accused of burglarizing a residence in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bradley Lawrence on Wednesday. Lawrence is accused of getting into an altercation at a Swamp Road address earlier this...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Guns, drugs and cash found during execution of search warrant in Jamestown
The Jamestown Police Department announced guns, drugs and cash were found and an arrest was made after the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.
wesb.com
Allegany Man Charged with Salamanca Larceny Wednesday
An Allegany man was arrested in Salamanca after a suspicious person complaint on Wednesday. New York State Police charged 45-year-old Alan O. Maynard with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools. Maynard was previously arrested on multiple felony counts of larceny last Saturday. He was released on his recognizance and...
