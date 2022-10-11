Read full article on original website
click orlando
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
In Ag. & Eco: Monarch migration, massive pumpkin, giant fish catch & U.S. gourd obsession
Howdy, y'all! I'm Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, covering all things from the earth to the sky — and this is your weekly agriculture and eco news round-up. Launched in September 2022, "In Ag. & Eco" brings a small collection of informative, unique, and...
