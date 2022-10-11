ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
