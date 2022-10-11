Weather reporter experiences technical glitch during broadcast but decides to have fun with it

Weather reporter experiences technical glitch during broadcast but decides to have fun with it

They're looking for more than just the "bear necessities"! The brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve have been eating extra to prepare for hibernation while people from around the world vote for the fattest bear as part Fat Bear Week. Over the summer, each bear consumes at least 500 lbs of salmon from the park's Brooks River on the 8 million acre reserve in Alaska. Through a series of webcams, people can watch these bears as they accumulate a "preponderance of pudge," according to the organisers, reports BBC .

The annual contest is "a way to celebrate the resilience, adaptability and strength of Katmai's brown bears," Katmai previously said on its website, reports CNN . The website points out that "Katmai’s brown bears are at their fattest in late summer and early fall. It is the end-product of their summer-long effort to satisfy their profound hunger and prepare for winter hibernation. During hibernation, bears do not eat or drink and can lose one-third of their body weight. Their winter survival depends on accumulating ample fat reserves before entering the den."

As for the competition, voting began on October 5 and closed on Tuesday night on October 11. And the results are in... The winner is Bear 747 who won the most votes, beating challenger 901. Bear 747 is said to be one of the biggest brown bears on Earth, possibly weighing as much as 1,400 pounds (635 kg), according to the bear's profile on Explore.org. It added that "747 typically keeps his status by sheer size alone. He shows that skill and size influence success in the bear world." According to runner-up 901's profile "she fishes throughout Brooks River and sometimes is keen to defend her fishing spots from other bears. As a young adult in 2022, she continued to refine her fishing and social skills. This is a lifelong process for brown bears, but it is particularly important for young adult females. Bear 901 may soon experience a new challenge: raising cubs."

The Washington Post reports Lian Law, a visual information specialist at Katmai, revealed that when you see the animals in person, 747 undoubtedly looks to be double the size of 901. Speaking of the winner, Mike Fitz, Fat Bear Week creator and Explore.org resident naturalist, said on Fat Bear Tuesday, “You’re looking at one of the largest bears in the world. We don’t know exactly how big he is, but he is a giant among bears ... it may be a long time before we see another bear as big as him.” Fitz who initiated the competition back in 2014 said voters make the choice based on what they see. “There’s no real set criteria that you’re supposed to vote on,” said Fitz. “You could vote on just simply the largest bear, or look at relative fatness or consider the extenuating circumstances of each bear’s life like the challenges of raising offspring.”

A grave site in Atlanta honors people who have donated their bodies to science, acknowledging their contribution. Reddit user u/jakfrist came across the gravestone and shared a picture in a post . "I just stumbled across this headstone tucked away in a historic cemetery in Atlanta, GA surrounded by graves from the 1800s. The universities at the top are the preeminent medical schools in the region, who I’m assuming paid for the monument."

The gravestone lists the universities that presumably got the cadavers for their research: Emory University, Medical College of Georgia, Morehouse School of Medicine and Mercer University School of Medicine. The inscription on the gravestone acknowledges them, honoring their contribution to science, saying, "In memory of those who generously gave their bodies to help future generations through medical research and education."

Reddit users appreciated the gravestone, with many commenting that they have a similar plan to donate their bodies. u/Eborys commented , saying, "That’ll be me and many members of my family. Can think of at least 8 of us that want to donate our bodies to science when we die. It just makes sense." u/Wienerwrld shared their own experience, describing a similar headstone their father has. "My father donated his body to Harvard medical school (he always wanted to go to Harvard med school), and there is a similar plaque at the cemetery nearby where his ashes were buried," they wrote.

Another user shared their experience of working with the intubation of cadavers, appreciating the physician in charge, "I intubated cadavers in paramedic school. The physician in charge of the cadavers spoke so beautifully and respectfully of the people we worked with, he insisted on quiet reverence, and made us give thanks before and after working with them, it was beautiful. I hope to make arrangements to donate myself to science as well."

u/madjpadj commented , appealing to others to consider donating, "I’ve never understood why more people don’t donate. it’s not like you’re going to need your body when you die, why not try to help someone who is alive as much as you can? what if your body helps to find a cure for aids or cancer ?"

An estimated 20,000 Americans donate their bodies to science each year, per Mental Floss . Many people make this decision because they want to help the greater good while they pass on, doing something to give back. These deceased donors contribute to the saving of lives. Dissecting cadavers helps medical students learn about anatomy. They are used by researchers to investigate conditions including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. To perfect novel treatments like face transplants, surgeons use corpses. Even the development of surgical robots has benefited from the use of cadavers.

Doris Poulakos passed from Alzheimer's and became a full-body donor. Her daughter, Pam Poulakos, shared with Healthline that she wanted to contribute her body. “My mom and her sister had both survived breast cancer twice, and we felt an urge to help,” she explains. “It’s an excellent alternative to burial and just wasting bodies and organs that could be used to advance medical research.”

“I'd much rather be used for medical research than being buried,” Poulakos, 64, told Mental Floss. “We're not going to be using our bodies anymore anyway, so they might as well use it for whatever they need.”

Many couples like to stick to traditions when it comes to wedding planning but times are definitely changing. Shouldn't people be allowed to wear what they're comfortable in and express themselves the way they want to? Aren't we all past gender stereotypes? One bride was angered by her fiance's niece's parents for forcing their daughter to be "feminine." The niece seemed to have an androgynous sense of style, but her parents kept pushing her to wear a dress for the wedding. The bride decided to step in and step up for the niece. The bride took to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong for allowing the "tomboyish" niece to wear a dress.

via GIPHY

The bride decided to make the niece a bridesmaid at the wedding to make her feel included in the event. She also thought it would be a great way for the two of them to bond. The second time she met her "she was dressed a lot more androgynous than I remembered," the bride wrote on Reddit. She then said that "the topic moved to wedding dresses and bridesmaid's dresses and I could see she was immediately uncomfortable."

Representational Cover Image Source: Getty Images | kkshepel

"Her parents (her mum really) and grandma were making comments about how she'd need to be more feminine/ brush her hair etc, and how nice it would be to see her like that. I'll be honest and say this hit a nerve with me, as I was very much a tomboy as a teenager (even though I'm not anymore) and it absolutely broke me whenever my relatives would say things like that. Eventually, her mother made a comment along the lines of, 'It'll be nice to see you dressed like a girl for once.' and she looked really sad/ embarrassed/ upset."

via GIPHY

The bride was immediately infuriated and decided to step up for the niece. She told her she had "given all the bridesmaids the option of wearing anything they want as long as it's in the 'wedding colour', to make things easier. I pulled out my phone and started showing her photos of the ideas my friend had sent me (a jumpsuit, culottes, a trouser suit, a tailored tux etc) and let her know that she could pick anything at all she wanted – she could even wear jeans and trainers if that made her comfortable – and that it's a wedding, not a fashion show." The niece seemed to be more at ease, but her mother was not. The mother apparently tried to get the bride's fiancé "to pressure me into getting all the bridesmaids dresses so their daughter will have to wear one." The bride put her foot down and said no. She then asked Reddit if she was wrong to overrule the girl's family.

Most Reddit users praised the woman for standing up for the niece and pointed out that she was not the a**hole in the situation. One person suggested, "NTA take her shopping to get her wedding outfit so mom can't overrule you. Keep your niece's outfit at your place." Another pointed out, "She's 15 and is old enough to decide on how she would like to dress. You are being very reasonable by allowing her to be comfortable in what she is wearing, as long as it is meeting the wedding color. The mum is an a**hole for trying to make her daughter wear something that she would be uncomfortable. This would make her not enjoy being your bridesmaid and could also affect your happiness knowing that one of your bridesmaids is not happy."

Proposals can be a nerve-wracking exercise for many. Asking someone to spend the rest of their life with you is one of the biggest decisions anybody will ever make. Whether it’s a simple, intimate proposal or an extravaganza, the effort you put into the proposal itself can set the tone for the rest of your relationship. In a video posted on Reddit, a man had the proposal all figured out, and trust us, it was brilliant and perfectly adorable. According to the text written on the video, the man decided to propose more than a year ago and the woman had no idea. It seems that he had it all figured out when he went down on his knee for the woman he loves.

Over 21 frames, the man in the video can be seen lowering a little with each frame, as if he were going to sit down. In the first frame, they are both standing up, with the second one showing him sort of bending a little. With each frame, the man lowers his stance a little more, and by the tenth one, he's almost crouching, and almost falling down in the fifteenth frame.

via GIPHY

It seems like he fell down accidentally, but worked that into the proposal in the last few frames! In the sixteenth to nineteenth frames, he's falling down, and by the twentieth frame, he's turned around. In the last frame, he turns back around, on one knee, with a lit-up engagement ring box, proposing to his partner. The video has the song "World's Smallest Violin" by AJR.

The video has garnered a lot of love on Reddit, with many commenters leaving admiration for the young man on the unique idea. User u/jnthnmdr commented , saying, "Love the way you had fallen and you got back up." User u/iris-my-case commented , "This was super cute! She must’ve suspected something and so he started to fall and breakdance on the floor to throw her off." User u/BootyThunder disagreed, saying , "I feel like the fall was genuine and he just “recovered” from it in the preceding frames and had fun with it."

This proposal certainly ranks up there with some of the most adorable and creative proposals out there. Earlier this year, a woman got one of the most creative proposals ever at her daughter's wedding ! While guests were waiting to collect the bridal bouquet during her bouquet throw, she brought exciting weddings to a whole new level. The blushing bride is seen in the video pretending to chuck it before racing to her mother and giving her the flowers. Robinson's family and friends were first taken aback by this, but everyone quickly burst into applause when her mom's partner proposed to her.

In another extremely funny but creative video that went viral, a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of his friends and family. Although everyone expected a 'yes' from the girl - to everyone's surprise, she looks at the ring and shakes her head. It looked like she turned the guy down, which made the family extremely awkward. Everyone in the crowd awkwardly looks at each other and then starts to stare at their phones. The man then ends the awkward silence and tells the crowd that they are already engaged and this was just a prank!

Somniloquy has been defined as the harmless, unconscious habit of talking in one's sleep. Roughly 5% of adults continue to engage in the habit on a regular basis even after childhood, according to Sleep Foundation . Sleep talking is one of those incredibly unusual things that you can perform without having any memory of it when your mind is deeply immersed in dreams and your motor functions are slowly returning to reality. The behavior is quite common but sometimes the context can be hilarious or terrifying. That was undoubtedly the case with these Twitter users who revealed the funniest, oddest things they had ever said (or overheard others say) when they were asleep. It all started when Twitter user @Joanna__Hardy posted a fun tidbit about her husband, who at 2 a.m. one night, sat up and shouted, asking if there will be a buffet.

The tweet sparked a fun exchange with many Twitter users sharing experiences of their own, contributing to the hilarious thread. Here are 20 such responses:

1. Trombones

via GIPHY

2. The dream footballer

via GIPHY

3. Hairdressers

via GIPHY

4. The diver

via GIPHY

5. Is this an arm?

6. Dream writer

via GIPHY

7. I don't want to be a chicken

via GIPHY

8. Where are the hedgehogs?

via GIPHY

9. Thomas the Engine

via GIPHY

10. Portugese monsters

via GIPHY

11. My hymn book

via GIPHY

12. The good idea

via GIPHY

13. Of vampires and lions

via GIPHY

14. When water drips

via GIPHY

15. Burglars

via GIPHY

16. Evil giraffe robot

via GIPHY

17. Spoon

via GIPHY

18. He's got a gun

via GIPHY

19. Salamander

via GIPHY

20. Parachutes

via GIPHY

For thousands of years, the Tongva community relied on the chaparral landscape of the San Gabriel Mountains for sustenance during the spring and summer months. Its canyons facilitated trade by connecting the flourishing communities of the Los Angeles Basin with Native communities from the Mojave desert. However, with the arrival of Spanish missionaries in the region in the early 1770s began centuries of displacement, enslavement, incarceration and genocide that ultimately resulted in the Tongva losing their ancestral home of Southern California. "Settler-colonialism and capitalism and land exploitation has been something we've been dealing with for hundreds of years," Joely Proudfit, the chair and professor of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, told LAist .

After nearly two centuries, this injustice was finally rectified earlier this year when Sharon Alexander Dreyfus, who inherited a Spanish ranch-style house and its one-acre property in Altadena in 2015, decided to give it back to the Tongva tribe. According to Los Angeles Times , upon learning of the community's desire to obtain ancestral lands, she agreed to return the parcel to the Tongva people, making it the first time in almost 200 years that they would have land to call their own in the region. Community leaders now hope the land can pave the way for the community to reconnect with its culture and promote healing from centuries of trauma.

"We're working towards one common goal, and that is to have a place of safety, security, where we can have ceremonies and where we can exercise our self-determination. That's where the healing has begun," explained Kimberly Morales Johnson, vice president of the Tongva Taraxat Paxaavxa Conservancy , the nonprofit set up by the community to receive the land. The property represents the dawn of a new future for the Tongva community which has struggled with carrying out ceremonial practices—such as solstice, equinox rituals and mourning ceremonies for the community’s dead—without land ownership.

Now, Johnson’s daughter Samantha is working to re-indigenize the plant life on the Altadena property which is already occupied by 18 oak trees. "This is a place where we can grow our plants and say, 'This is how we take care of it, and how it takes care of us,'" she said. "It will really help with our cultural revival because our plants are a part of us." According to Angela Mooney D'Arcy, who heads Sacred Places Institute for Indigenous Peoples—a grass-roots group led by Native people in California—some of the region's most expensive ZIP Codes are ancestral Indigenous lands. "Land is everything to tribal culture," she said. "So being landless is an impediment to full cultural realization."

Alexander's gesture was no small matter. Although the land was assessed at $1.4 million, she only asked that the Tongva nonprofit pay for several months of lost rent before the transfer. Including legal fees and escrow fees, the Tongva community spent $20,000 for the parcel. "I didn't want somebody to move in and... destroy the property," said Alexander. "It's quite special. And what my grandparents used it for was quite special. And I just thought it should go to somebody that's going to honor that vision."

Over the years Mike Fremont has become a familiar face to nearly everyone he passes while jogging along his favorite routes near his home in Cincinnati, Ohio. "They're all accustomed to me," the 100-year-old told PEOPLE . "They say, 'I've seen you here for 40 years!'" Although today he is something of a running celebrity—both in Cincinnati and otherwise—Fremont only got into the sport later in his long life. The multiple single-age world running record holder started running in his late 30s, following the sudden death of his first wife from a brain hemorrhage, leaving him widowed with three kids, including a 2-week-old.



"I was very stressed when my wife left me, and I needed to do something every day to take the stress off. So usually I'd take one of my little kids, and she would hold my little finger and we'd run," he shared. "I enjoyed it and I thought it was good for me. It was much better than the two martinis I used to have." Although running soon became a vital part of his life, Fremont didn't start competitively racing until after 1992, when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer and informed that he only had three months left to live.



"It was a terrible, terrible thing to tell me," he recalled. Fortunately, Fremont lived beyond the predicted three months. When physicians removed the cancerous tumor two and a half years later, they were shocked to find there was no spread of the disease. "The surgeon said that he had looked for metastasis in 35 places and found none. Zero," Fremont shared. Thrilled to have received a new lease on life, Fremont started signing up for everything from 10Ks to marathons. "I found that I wasn't too bad at running. I didn't weigh too much, and I was small. It helped," he said, adding that he benefited from a macrobiotic, vegan diet. "Then I began to win some races, and the pressure was on."



According to his wife of 29 years, Marilyn Wall, "that's when he started to make records for his age." Today, Fremont holds an incredible five titles: world records for the fastest marathon time at age 80 and again at age 90; the fastest half-marathon time at age 90 and 91; and the U.S. record for the fastest mile by a 96-year-old. "I took 53 seconds off the one-mile race record," the centenarian boasted. "I was very pleased." These days, Fremont has no plans to take down other world records. "I think I'm sensible enough not to try to run marathons at 100," he said. "Why should I have anything to prove?"



Instead, he is happy spending his days with Wall, his children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. "I'm having the best time of my life," Fremont said. Sharing some words of advice for those daunted by running or training for a marathon, Fremont recommended simply giving it a try and getting moving. "Come with me. I'll walk with you. I'll run with you. Whatever you want to do," he said.

Katie Tucci, a 30-year-old Juris Doctor graduate with a specialization in cryptocurrency regulation and financial technology, recently took to TikTok to share some valuable tips on how women can get men to take them seriously in a professional setting. In a video that's been viewed more than 3.9 million times since being posted late last month, Tucci drew from her own experience over the years to reveal all the things she consciously does to hold her own among her male peers and superiors. "Y’all wouldn’t believe the stories I could tell that has forced me to learn this stuff," she captioned the video.

"For those of you who don't know me, my name is Katie and I just recently received my Juris Doctorate after specializing in cryptocurrency regulation and financial technology. But I'm also a 5'2" femme-presenting blonde. So here's how I make men take me seriously in meetings," Tucci began. "I always start with a firm handshake, not anything cloying, but you actually have to focus on the handshake itself. I always introduce myself with my first and last name and professional context. I try my hardest to structure any assertion in a declarative manner: 'Here, have a seat.' 'These are the documents I need you to bring me.' 'This is my conclusion since the last time we spoke.'"

Tucci went on to explain how she always makes sure to sound confident. "One thing my professors pushed in law school, and I think it's very invaluable, is to stop waffling. 'Well, you know, there's always a chance that this could go wrong. I mean, there's the possibility that...' No, you're being paid for your opinion, your intellect, your research, and what you bring to the table. Sounding unsure about what you're bringing to the table is the first way to undermine yourself," she said.

"I do not smile in meetings. I always make sure that my chair is raised up as high as it can be. So visually, when I'm sitting at a table, I'm about head level and eye level with everyone else, even though I'm naturally pretty short. I'm always the first to leave a meeting or end the meeting. I do not respond when someone acts surprised or impressed with something I say or do," Tucci continued. "Even if it's meant to be a compliment, like, 'Wow, you really seem to know a lot about this.' You give the stare, the nod and you continue saying whatever you were saying before."

She revealed that intentionally adopting casual body language is also key. "I intentionally offer body language that is more casual and naturally masculine, spreading your legs apart, leaning back, throwing your hands behind your head, taking notes on your lap, rather than sitting up straight directly at the table, looking at what you're doing, that sort of relaxed atmosphere actually translates a little bit to arrogance," Tucci explained. "And frankly, I found that it works. I take their card without offering them mine and wait for them to ask for it. I always try to be the one initiating whatever we're doing next, whether it's standing up to move and end the meeting, whether it's shaking hands at the door to say goodbye, whether it's moving someone from one space to another."

"I'm the one who starts doing it to get everyone else to follow me. And if all else fails, and you're still getting called sweetheart and honey, which has happened to me on multiple occasions, there's absolutely nothing wrong with saying: 'You know, I really don't think You're interested in engaging in this meeting with me in good faith, so I'm going to have to continue to use my time elsewhere,'" she continued. "'Oh, sweetheart, I'm not trying to offend you by doing that.' This is the most important part. You cannot let them get away with that. Do not accept an apology. Do not normalize it. Do not nod your head and smile. I know it's incredibly uncomfortable. And it's incredibly terrifying. And honestly, this took me years to feel comfortable doing. You stand your ground. You look them in the eye, and you say 'My name is not sweetheart.'"

"If you're feeling really sassy, you go: 'Darling, my name isn't sweetheart. And you should provide me with contact information to someone who is not you who also works on this case, so I can communicate with them.' And you walk away from that situation. You write down exactly what was said. You send it in an email to someone, you timestamp that," Tucci continued. "Remember exactly what happened because they will come back and say 'You're associate, you're young woman, she's just really sensitive.' Last time I checked, I didn't throw a little temper tantrum when someone said they didn't like me and didn't want to work with me. Don't be disappointed in yourself if you can't do this all immediately, it took me a decade to learn most of the stuff. Just don't ever be afraid to make them uncomfortable because they are never afraid to make you uncomfortable."

The comedian Jon Stewart received a shower of praise on Twitter on Friday following a tweet sharing a preview of the upcoming season of his talk show "The Problem with Jon Stewart." The comedian has taken on the issue of gender justice in the latest installment, with guests on the episode that include parents of trans kids, endocrinologists and Republican Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

In an especially engaging now-viral clip of the show, the talk show host discusses with Rutledge about her state's prohibition on gender-affirming healthcare for younger transgender individuals, which he says "overrides" the guidelines made by many medical professionals. Stewart is seen asking Rutledge to defend her state's decision to override something medical professionals have explicitly advised against. Rutledge says she can't remember the medical association's name, but she will get the documents across to Stewart. At one point, Rutledge says that almost 98% of those with gender dysphoria “can move past that without medication.” Stewart responds, telling her the stats were inaccurate.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Trans Rights activists hold a counter demonstration next to a woman’s rights demo organised by Women Wont Wheesht on September 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Recent guidelines issued by the National Records of Scotland say that people indicate male or female in Scotland's 2022 census based on how they identify themselves, rather than according to their birth certificate or legal status. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

When Rutledge states that gender dysphoria doesn't harm children, Stewart says, "I've got bad news for you. Parents with children who have gender dysphoria have lost children, to suicide and depression, it's acute." Stewart states that many studies have shown that children with gender dysphoria who get to access gender affirming care have better mental health outcomes. A study from Trevor Project proves that to be true.

In the clip, Stewart yet again asks Rutledge to reveal which medical experts they spoke to before passing the law and she says she cannot recollect. The interview will be featured in the hour-long premiere of Season 2, which Apple made free to viewers following all the praise the episode is getting. Stewart underlines the importance of the subject of gender at the start of the episode, saying, “Whatever discomfort we may feel in the changing norms of reality, myself included, it is no match for the discomfort and fear felt by those seeking acceptance.” Stewart emphasizes the increase in anti-trans legislation, explaining that anti-trans legislation risen by 800% since 2018.

“If my daughter or my son came to me in agony, and I knew there was a program that I could get them into that had positive effects on their mental health, I would swim across rivers and climb mountains and tunnel through whatever I needed to get to save that child’s life. And my guess is you’d do the same,” the comedian says, urging people to empathize with and understand why trans rights are important.

Later in the episode , guest Keisha Michaels shared her experience as a parent of a trans child, “Once we actually affirmed this child, she’s actually been fine. She’s on her phone too much. That’s her biggest problem. Once she had the gender-affirming care of her parents – she blossomed.” She shared , “Well, it’s interesting that folks might say that these are woke parents ‘cause my husband and I weren’t really woke about this. We had a child who was telling us that they – that, you know, she’s been a girl her whole life, and we were not really listening. So I am not sure how woke we were….I kind of wish we were more woke.” Stewart is being applauded for the clip, with many journalists and prominent public figures commending him on being prepared with facts to counter the misinformation put forth by Rutledge.

Meteorologist Jennifer McDermed of Fox 9 KMSP found herself being multiplied on air due to a technical issue while providing the weather update for the Minneapolis area. The effect "took over" as she was covering some regional temps, making the signal zoom in while also leaving a bizarre trail of ghostly, repeated images. In a video now going viral, McDermed can be seen dressed in a bright yellow outfit, with the meteorological map behind her, and even the station's bug in the lower left began repeating itself, much to the delight of her and those in the studio. "Oooh, that's funky. I don't really know what's going on," Jennifer said, waving her hands to see the effect.

It can be a rather anxious situation when something like this happens on air, and rather than trying to avoid it or ignore it entirely, Jennifer leaned right into it, taking it like a sport. "Do you guys want one Jennifer? Or two Jennifers? Or three?" she asked, funnily. Everyone on set, bemused by the situation, started playing along once Jennifer started making jokes about it. "Could you lead that chain off the screen?" the cameraperson was heard saying with Jennifer starting a parade of herself and the glitch hers across the screen. When the glitch went away, Jennifer and the others on set could not stop laughing. "I have no idea what that was. But it was brilliant. I can't even talk right now," she said. "I can't even handle myself, let alone ten of me," she said, while laughing, finishing the program in chuckles. Fox 9 anchor Randy Meier said to her, “Whatever button you pushed, don’t do it again.”

According to Jennifer's bio on Fox 9, she's been with the organization since 2018. Her enthusiasm for weather, specifically severe weather, developed when she was very young and she says that "she always wanted to be a meteorologist." And tech glitches aside, she has had quite the career. McDermed has been tracking tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas over the past five years. The largest tornado Jennifer tracked in 2012 was an EF-4 close to Lyons, Kansas. Additionally, based in Minnesota now, she can anticipate both blizzards and severe weather.

Image Source: YouTube

The video is going viral, with many people leaving comments. u/NightBard said , "That was fantastic... brought a tear to my eye. If she was quicker she would have done the thousand hands dance." Reddit user u/Notto_Bragbutt agreed, responding , "She should have done some kicks like the Rockettes. I haven't laughed that hard in a while."

Image Source: YouTube

The video was watched more than 14 million times on YouTube . YouTube users had quite a laugh but commended the anchor's attitude to steer the situation into having fun. YouTube user Heather Gee said, "This brought me pure joy. Literally brought me laughing out loud. I needed the silliness."

Image Source: Reddit

User AP PC commented, "Handled it like a boss. Its also such a simple example how to deal with life. If youre gonna make a big deal out of something silly its gonna become a big problem, but if you just take it lightly then no one will even get pissed. Go Jennifer 🙌"