The Chicago Bulls are heading into the 2022-23 NBA season under less-than-ideal conditions. With Lonzo Ball out indefinitely as the Eastern Conference continues to get deeper, the odds are getting even more daunting for the Bulls. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Bulls in the 2022-23 NBA season. After finishing in the […] The post Chicago Bulls: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO