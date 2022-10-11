Shutout effort boosts Patriots’ defensive numbers

Five weeks of NFL action are in the books and some statistical trends have taken hold across the league. As such, WEEI.com will check in each week through the remainder of the season to see how the Patriots (2-3) are doing statistically in a variety of areas, both on a team level and as individuals.

Pats’ stats analysis: Not surprisingly, New England’s 29-0 shutout win over the Lions boosted many of the team’s numbers across the board, especially on the defensive side of the ball. … The Patriots jumped from 22nd to 12th in points allowed, while the team’s point differential rose from 27th to 13th in the NFL. … The win did little for the offensive rankings in a few key categories as New England dropped from 15th to 21st on third downs and from 21st to 28th in red zone offense after the 0-for-4 effort against Detroit. … Rhamondre Stevenson’s big day – 25 rushes for 161 yards against the Lions -- has the second-year running back now ranking 11th in the NFL in rushing, and an impressive 18th in yards from scrimmage. … On the defensive side of the ball, Matthew Judon is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks (6) as he continues another impressive start to the year. … In terms of special teams, punter Jake Bailey’s numbers continue to be near the bottom of the NFL ranking 31st (dead last among qualifiers) in net average and 30th in gross average.

Scoring

Points Scored (NFL rank) 20.6 (t-19th)

Points Allowed 19.6 (12th)

Point Differential plus-5 (13th)

Offense

Total Offense 345.8 (17th)

Rush Offense 138.0 (9th)

Pass Offense 207.8 (t-21st)

Third Down 38.2% (21st)

Red Zone 40.0% (t-28th)

Defense

Total Defense 339.8 (15th)

Rush Defense 128.8 (22nd)

Pass Defense 211.0 (11th)

Third Down 43.9% (23rd)

Red Zone 56.3% (t-13th)

Turnover Differential minus-2 (t-23rd)

Giveaways 10 (29th)

Mac Jones

Attempts 97 (31st)

Completions 64 (31st)

Passing Yards 786 (30th)

Completion Percentage 66.0 (12th)

Touchdowns 2 (t-31st)

Interceptions 5 (t-25th)

Rating 76.2 (29th)

Damien Harris

Rushing attempts 57 (t-23rd)

Rushing Yards 257 (26th)

Avg. 4.5 (23rd)

Rush TD 3 (t-5th)

Points/Non-Kicker 18 (t-19th)

Rhamondre Stevenson

Rushing attempts 68 (t-17th)

Rushing Yards 372 (11th)

Avg. 5.5 (11th)

Rush TD 1 (t-28th)

First Downs 24 (t-8th)

Scrimmage Yds. 443 (18th)

Jakobi Meyers

Receptions 20 (t-44th)

Rec. Yards 261 (41st)

Avg. 13.1 (42nd)

TD 1 (t-48th)

Nelson Agholor

Receptions 14 (t-93rd)

Rec. Yards 225 (55th)

Avg. 16.1 (11th)

TD 1 (t-48th)

Jake Bailey

Net Punting Avg. 35.4 (31st)

Gross Punting Avg. 44.4 (30th)

Kickoff Touchbacks 16 (t-12th)

Interceptions

Jack Jones 2 (t-7th)

Jonathan Jones 1 (t-21st)

Jalen Mills 1 (t-21st)

Sacks

Matthew Judon 6 (t-1st)

Deatrich Wise Jr. 4 (t-10th)

Myles Bryant

Punt return Avg. 6.6 (19th)

Marcus Jones

Kickoff return Avg. 26.0 (2nd)

Nick Folk

Points, kicker 37 (t-11th)

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy where they offer the most dependable home heating oil delivery and HVAC service including Lennox heating and cooling systems. Visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com for more.