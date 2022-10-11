LISTEN: How to save vegetable and plant seeds for planting later

Autumn harvest is the time to think about saving seed for next year's vegetable or flower garden. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about what types of seeds and how to properly save and store them.

