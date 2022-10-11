ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: How to save vegetable and plant seeds for planting later

By Wbbm Newsradio
WBBM News Radio
Autumn harvest is the time to think about saving seed for next year's vegetable or flower garden. On this week's episode of the Gardening Tips podcast, the Chicago Botanic Garden's Lisa Hilgenberg talks about what types of seeds and how to properly save and store them.

