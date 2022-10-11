Read full article on original website
Literacy Council To Discuss Imagination Library
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Literacy Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Rehabilitation Center at 1108 Tyson Ave. in Paris (next to the Driver’s Education and Henry County Extension Service building). On the agenda is a continued discussion of the future of the Imagination Library in...
City Of Paris Pickleball Tourney Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–Pickleball is here to stay. With sponsor Dynamix, the city of Paris held a pickleball tournament at the courts at Eiffel Tower Park. With the lighting at the park, the matches could be played day or night. There are several mens’ and womens’ Pickleball leagues set up. Call the Paris Civic Center for more information.
Johnny Mac, Burgers On The Grill At Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Chris Hollingsworth, Josh Wooten and Monte Starks were busy at the grill for Friday’s Noon on the Square in downtown Paris. A large crowd was on hand to hear the popular Johnny Mac. Sack lunches of grilled burgers, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the fixin’s, chips, dessert and soda were provided by the Paris Quota Club. Performing next Friday will be the Ray Lewis Band with Perry’s BBQ providing the lunch. Noon On The Square is sponsored each year by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
Touring Todd Family Fun Farm Always A Favorite
Union City, Tenn.–It’s a rite of passage each fall for Tornado RISE students. Students from Union City Schools’ CDC classes made their annual trek to Todd Family Fun Farm Thursday, enjoying a much-anticipated field trip to the popular venue. Some 39 special needs students toured a pumpkin...
Calvert City Angler Catches Day One ‘Big Fish’ At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–Austin Brown of Calvert City, Ky. caught the “Big Fish” on Day One of the CrappieUSA Classic at Paris Landing State Park today. Brown’s catch weighed 2.81 pounds. In second place in the ‘Big Fish’ category is the team of Michael Fussell and Justin Bell, with 2.21 pounds. The tournament concludes Saturday with another weigh-in starting at 3 p.m. Weigh-in lines close at 4 p.m. The public is always invited. (Monte Starks photo).
Larry T. Raines
Larry T. Raines, 73, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Puryear, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Raines was born Sunday, June 19, 1949, in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Raines was a longtime member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea during...
Julia Ashley
Mrs. Julia Ashley, 65, of Sharon, passed away Thursday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City. She was a former resident of Union City. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Carroll County Fall Festivals Announced
October 22nd Terry Volunteer Fire Dept Truck or Treat. 8:30 am (5K) and 9:00 am (1 mile) Chili sampling begins at 4:00 pm. Haunted Trail begins at sundown.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
Paris Man Sought After Assault Of Two Women
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Paris man who took off after barricading himself inside a home where he had assaulted two women. Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey said Billy Spencer, age 56, is considered armed and dangerous and...
Obituaries Oct. 12, 2022
Cecil Baker, 89, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. He was born Sept. 29, 1933, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, to Marion Baker and Bessie (Jones) Baker. He retired from Tappan Co. and was a farmer. Her was a Navy veteran of...
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
Milling & Paving Of Paris City Streets Next Week
Paris, Tenn.–The City of Paris Street Department will begin milling and paving the week of October 17, 2022 and will continue until all streets listed below have been completed. Anticipated completion date is October 31, 2022 (weather permitting). Milling/Paving Paving Only. Irvine Street Wall Street. Irvine Street Brooks Street.
Keith Ryan Story
Keith Ryan Story, 35, of Dover, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, Tennessee. He was born Monday, June 22, 1987, in Dickson, Tennessee, the beloved son of Heather Heidekker Wilson (Sammy) and Mickey Keith Story. Keith worked as a factory machine operator and construction laborer....
Tennessee pistol fighting class helps people fight for their lives
CAMDEN, Tenn. — For the last 20 years, people from all over the world have traveled to a small town in West Tennessee to learn how to fight for their lives. The company’s motto is “We teach good people to kill bad people.”. Their clientele is changing....
Paris Landing, Kentucky Lake To Be Busy Over Next Two Weeks
Buchanan, Tenn.–Paris Landing State Park and Kentucky Lake will be busy over the next two weeks, with fishing and kayak tournaments to be held. Paris Landing is also a stop this year for America’s Great Loop Cruisers Association. Everyone is invited to Paris Landing State Park at 2...
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
One seriously hurt in West Seventh Street collision
A man was seriously injured in a head-on collision on West Seventh Street Wednesday night. According to the Hopkinsville collision report, a vehicle operated by 30-year-old Frank Bugg of Clarksville pulled out of a parking lot onto West Seventh, and he told officers he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to cross over the center line. He collided with a vehicle driven by 77-year-old John Croney of Hopkinsville.
