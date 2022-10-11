ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets

Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums

Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for COVID again

Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was "surprised" by his positive test result.On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was "on the road again" following a negative test.On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid.""The rest of the tour is off," he added, signing off with his trademark "peace and love."Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico, including a stop in San Jose on Friday. In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.
