Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023. The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.
Blink-182 to reunite for new album, world tour
Blink-182 members Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus will reunite for a new album and tour.
We’re worried, darling: Harry Styles has postponed his Chicago show due to illness
Harry Styles fans in Chicago got some unfortunate news as the singer was forced to postpone his Oct. 6 show at the United Center. We didn’t get a reason for Styles’ cancellation, but the United Center’s official Twitter account said it was being cautious because of a “band/crew illness.”
Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022. The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist.
Iron Maiden Book 2023 Tour, Will Focus on ‘Senjutsu’ + ‘Somewhere in Time’ Albums + Other Hits
After several legs of the Legacy of the Beast tour, Iron Maiden will move forward with a brand new production and setlist in 2023. They just announced a series of European dates of The Future Past tour, which will places special focus on last year's Senjutsu album as well as 1986's Somewhere in Time, among other hits.
Here are some of the Hispanic artists that’ll perform in Lollapalooza South America
Lollapalooza is one of the world’s leading music festivals. Its’ South American locations, which include Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, have recently announced their set lists, boasting a wealth of Hispanic talent that’ll share the stage alongside some of the world’s biggest artists. RELATED: Billboard Latin Music...
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums
Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21). Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)
Ringo Starr cancels all North American tour dates after testing positive for COVID again
Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his North American tour after testing positive for Covid-19 again.The former Beatles drummer tweeted Thursday that he was "surprised" by his positive test result.On October 3, the musician postponed several tour dates across Canada and the US after being diagnosed with Covid-19, before tweeting Monday that he was "on the road again" following a negative test.On Thursday, however, the 82-year-old told fans: "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid.""The rest of the tour is off," he added, signing off with his trademark "peace and love."Remaining dates on the tour had been planned for California and Mexico, including a stop in San Jose on Friday. In June, two members of his All Starr Band, Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather, tested positive for the virus, forcing 12 show dates to be rescheduled. These shows were originally planned for 2020.
