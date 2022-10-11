ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
Law & Crime

Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff

A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
People

College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life

Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Daily Mail

Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'

An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
