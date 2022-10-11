Read full article on original website
Horror motive revealed after man brutally murdered six members of his own family including two boys, 10 and 13
A MAN was found guilty of murdering six members of his own family - including two boys aged just 10 and 13. Diego Uribe, 28, is now facing life in jail after an Illinois jury read out the verdict on Wednesday following a ten-hour deliberation. He will be sentenced on...
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Texas Pastor Raped Special Needs Woman on Church Property, Threatened to Have Her ‘Placed in a Mental Institution’: Sheriff
A 58-year-old pastor in Texas was arrested last week for allegedly raping a woman with special needs. Authorities in Webb County took Jorge Ariel Benavides into custody on Monday, Sept. 12 and charged him with one count of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, a Class A felony, online records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Uvalde school district fires former DPS trooper who was just hired as a CISD police officer
In the face of withering backlash, the Uvalde school district has fired Crimson Elizondo, the former state trooper who was hired recently by the school district police department.
12-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Shot Dad in Plot Against Her Family and Pets Has Died: Deputies
A 12-year-old girl who planned to kill her family and shot her father in Texas has succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies announced on Wednesday. Her dad is expected to recover. “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as...
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Parents turn their son into the police after recognizing him and his vehicle in surveillance photos linked to abduction case, police say
Police had been searching for the suspect when parents of Diego James Gettler recognized a car police shown in surveillance images.
College Student Was Fatally Shot After Accidentally Getting into Wrong Car, Driver Said He Feared for His Life
Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning after authorities say that he got out of his rideshare and tried to get into another car. Carson Senfield was celebrating his 19th birthday with friends when he was killed. It's unclear why he tried to enter the second vehicle. "According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near...
Schoolboy, 12, burnt to death by his own dad with kerosene and a match – because he didn’t do his homework
A DAD has been arrested after setting fire to his 12-year-old son for not doing his homework. Shaheer Khan, from Karachi, Pakistan, died of his injuries two days after his father Nazir set him alight after pouring kerosene over him. The cruel act had apparently been intended to scare the...
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Miami-Dade officer cleared in killing of troubled woman who shot at cops during eviction
A Miami-Dade police officer was legally justified in fatally shooting a troubled woman who shot at cops while being evicted from a luxury Brickell apartment, prosecutors say.
Charity worker, 86, died and her ex-mayor husband was left fighting for life 'after they were bound, gagged and hog-tied in attack by burglar who broke into their home to steal their £30,000 life savings'
An 86-year-old charity worker was tortured to death in front of her husband by a burglar demanding their £30,000 life-savings - before being hog-tied and left to die in an attack 'devoid of mercy', a court heard today. Vasile Culea, 33, has gone on trial accused of murdering Freda...
‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death
A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
Suspected cartel attack leaves police chief, 5 officers dead in Zacatecas
Mexican authorities say they are sending soldiers and additional police officers to a town in the state of Zacatecas where six municipal policemen were shot dead Wednesday in broad daylight.
